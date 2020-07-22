Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 8:40 PM

66 Apartments for rent in Westport, NC with pools

Finding apartments with a pool in Westport means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing you... Read Guide >

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
5773 McClintock Drive
5773 Mcclintock Drive, Westport, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2503 sqft
5773 McClintock Drive Available 09/01/20 Beautiful Four Bedroom Home in Denver - You will be impressed with the spacious, open floor plan and two-story great room. Beautiful kitchen w/ granite countertops, SS Appliance, tile backsplash.

Last updated March 5 at 04:12 AM
1 Unit Available
7835 Katherine Drive
7835 Katherine Drive, Westport, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1263 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Results within 5 miles of Westport
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
15 Units Available
Sailpointe at Lake Norman Apartment Homes
21222 Nautique Blvd, Cornelius, NC
1 Bedroom
$989
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1321 sqft
Prime location just minutes from town with easy access to public transit and I-77. Enjoy the pool, tennis court, volleyball court and private fire pit. Recently renovated apartments have laundry in-unit and private patio/balcony.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
9 Units Available
Riverwalk
6857 Riverwalk Loop, Denver, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,039
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$987
943 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Riverwalk is located at 6857 Riverwalk Loop Denver, NC and is managed by Summit Management Services, Inc., a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
7 Units Available
One Norman Square
19532 One Norman Blvd, Cornelius, NC
1 Bedroom
$970
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1143 sqft
Conveniently situated for commuters, close to I-77, NC Route 73 and I-485. Community offers residents access to parking, pool, tennis court and putting green. Residents live in units with granite counters, washer/dryer hookup and dishwasher.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Bexley at Harborside
18510 The Commons Blvd, Cornelius, NC
1 Bedroom
$994
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
NEW & IMPROVED CLUBHOUSE AND AMENITIES: Redesigned 24/7 Clubhouse featuring NEW Cardio/Strength Fitness Center with LifeFitness Interactive Cardio Equipment: virtual trainer, smartphone connectivity, and more; NEW Media/Wi-Fi Lounge & Business

Last updated July 22 at 08:37 AM
1 Unit Available
The Peninsula
17819 Peninsula Club D
17819 Peninsula Club Drive North, Cornelius, NC
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
3 sqft
You found one of the ONLY LAKE NORMAN WATERFRONT homes for rent in the desirable Peninsula neighborhood.

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
150 Landings Drive
150 Landings Dr, Iredell County, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,091
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Call community directly at (704) 997-2590, mention MLS as lead source to receive special if any. A pristine waterfront view of Lake Norman welcomes you to our luxury apartments at LangTree Lake Norman Apartments.

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
20429 Harbor View Drive
20429 Harbor View Drive, Cornelius, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1900 sqft
Lovely townhome with finished basement in desirable Lake Norman Cove at Jetton. Community features pool, lake access available. Great location near shopping and dining. Access to Jetton Park.

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
7509 Bluff Point Lane
7509 Bluff Point Lane, Lowesville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1664 sqft
Great location. Pool community. Close to shopping center. 3 bedrooms, 2 12 bath unit. Patio.

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
18731 Vineyard Point Lane
18731 Vineyard Point Ln, Cornelius, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1006 sqft
WATERFRONT! Updated 2 bedroom condo in The Arbors of Vineyard Point. Amazing views of Lake Norman and community pool from this top level unit. Large living room with a vaulted ceiling and beautiful stone fireplace.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
7175 Hanging Rock Ct
7175 Hanging Rock Court, Lincoln County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1800 sqft
Trilogy Lake Norman Life Style - Property Id: 105014 This home was the Play and Stay that folks stayed to discover the Trilogy lifestyle, It is fully furnished with high-end furniture and appliances.

Last updated April 4 at 06:18 AM
1 Unit Available
19902 Catamaran Court
19902 Catamaren Court, Cornelius, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2290 sqft
Fantastic opportunity to live in much sought after WATERFRONT COMMUNITY Blue Stone Harbor.

Last updated May 15 at 04:47 PM
1 Unit Available
18665 Vineyard Point Lane
18665 Vineyard Point Lane, Cornelius, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1143 sqft
Fabulous ground floor unit with stunning water views. Great location - convenient to everything! Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath with new flooring and paint. Granite kitchen, fireplace and lovely deck to enjoy the view.
Results within 10 miles of Westport
Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
20 Units Available
Camden Sedgebrook
16930 Sedgebrook Ln, Huntersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,039
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1255 sqft
Well-stocked kitchen includes granite countertops, hardwood floor, dishwasher, microwave and stainless steel appliances. Clubhouse, playground, dog park, business center and trash valet enjoyed by all residents.
Last updated July 22 at 07:00 PM
18 Units Available
Legacy Cornelius
8335 Lake Pines Dr, Cornelius, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,120
1015 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1431 sqft
A resident lounge, business center and clubhouse are a few of the amenities this property offers. Apartments have open chef kitchens, wood-inspired flooring and garden soaking tubs. Magnolia Plaza and Birkdale Village are easily accessible.
Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
9 Units Available
Legacy Village
121 Village Green Lane, Mooresville, NC
1 Bedroom
$916
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,178
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,419
1237 sqft
We are now accepting self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our Virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
6 Units Available
The Linden
605 Jetton St, Davidson, NC
Studio
$1,135
622 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,195
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1142 sqft
Luxury community located just off of I-77, next to Harris Teeter. Units feature expansive countertop space, stainless steel appliances and wood plank flooring. Residents have access to gym, pool and fire pit.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
21 Units Available
Antiquity
The Junction at Antiquity
22415 Market St, Cornelius, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,151
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,588
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,012
1428 sqft
This community offers luxurious features like recycling center, trash valet, outdoor grilling area and complimentary coffee bar. Units feature modern amenities with a variety of floor plans. Located in the heart of historic Cornelius, NC.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
13 Units Available
Century Plantation Pointe
106 Plantation Pointe Loop, Mooresville, NC
1 Bedroom
$918
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,182
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1236 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom pet-friendly apartments with modern kitchens, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and private patios. Enjoy salt water pool, walking trail, fitness center and bark park. Easy access to local shopping, dining, entertainment, I-77.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
14 Units Available
Waterlynn
Waterlynn Ridge
123 Waterlynn Ridge Rd, Mooresville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,006
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1320 sqft
Luxury apartments just 20 minutes outside of Charlotte with easy access to I-77. Resort-style swimming pool and BBQ/Picnic area for entertaining. Units come with w/d and dishwasher. Pet-friendly community!
Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
45 Units Available
Silver Collection at The Park
12421 Little Penny Drive, Huntersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,135
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,909
1460 sqft
Access to I-77 and Lake Norman. Spacious one, two- and three-bedroom apartments have standard or carriage house layouts. In-unit laundry, hardwood-style floors, bright interiors. Bike storage, sauna, massage rooms, elevator. Pet wash station.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
23 Units Available
Langtree Apartments at Lake Norman
150 Landings Dr, Mooresville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,093
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,376
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,767
1333 sqft
Resort-like amenities including lakeside saltwater pool, health club and waterfront view. Units feature granite countertops, cherry cabinets and specialized finishes. Located minutes from I-77 and Work Creek.
Last updated July 22 at 06:45 PM
16 Units Available
Reserve at Kenton Place
17110 Kenton Dr, Cornelius, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,065
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,833
1320 sqft
Spacious apartments feature stainless steel appliances, mahogany cabinets, pendant lighting and granite countertops. Pool, fire pit, fitness center and valet trash are among the amenities included. Located near Lake Norman.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with pools in Westport, NC

Finding apartments with a pool in Westport means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing your next lease.

Ask the property management how long the pool is open each year. Is it seasonal? Does the pool have a heat pump to make it practical to swim beyond summertime? You should also inquire about pool rules, capacity, and if unattended children are permitted. The size of the pool also matters. An oversized apartment complex with a tiny pool could mean crowded summers and frustrations when trying to take a quick dip.

Finding apartments with a pool in Westport could also drive up your rent, but may be worth the trade-off. Assess the overall amenities of the property. Apartments with a pool may look fantastic on the outside, but inside the kitchen could need an upgrade or the bedrooms could prove smaller than you want.

Once you find the apartment of your dreams, enjoy an afternoon swim and get to know your new neighbors.

