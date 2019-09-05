Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters stainless steel walk in closets fireplace media room

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities media room

320 Jim Parker Road Available 09/26/19 Large Ranch in Sought After Weddington Area - This beautiful large ranch home is in sought after Weddington area and sits on almost an acre of land. Very nice open concept living, dining and kitchen. Kitchen has granite counter tops and stainless steel refrigerator, vaulted ceilings in the living room with a gas log fireplace, opens to a covered porch with great views of the large backyard. Master has trey ceilings with on suite bathroom, large walk in closet. Nice size secondary bedrooms with shared hall bath. Close to shopping, theaters, restaurants, great schools, and parks. Sorry, no pets.



Applications can be found on our website at www.CharlottePM.com. All occupants over the age of 18 years old must fill out a separate application.



***Open House on Saturday, August 31st from 2-4pm. Please call our office if you are wanting to attend.***



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4410752)