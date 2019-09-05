All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Find more places like 320 Jim Parker Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wesley Chapel, NC
/
320 Jim Parker Road
Last updated September 5 2019 at 11:15 AM

320 Jim Parker Road

320 Jim Parker Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

320 Jim Parker Road, Wesley Chapel, NC 28110

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
media room
320 Jim Parker Road Available 09/26/19 Large Ranch in Sought After Weddington Area - This beautiful large ranch home is in sought after Weddington area and sits on almost an acre of land. Very nice open concept living, dining and kitchen. Kitchen has granite counter tops and stainless steel refrigerator, vaulted ceilings in the living room with a gas log fireplace, opens to a covered porch with great views of the large backyard. Master has trey ceilings with on suite bathroom, large walk in closet. Nice size secondary bedrooms with shared hall bath. Close to shopping, theaters, restaurants, great schools, and parks. Sorry, no pets.

Applications can be found on our website at www.CharlottePM.com. All occupants over the age of 18 years old must fill out a separate application.

***Open House on Saturday, August 31st from 2-4pm. Please call our office if you are wanting to attend.***

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4410752)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 320 Jim Parker Road have any available units?
320 Jim Parker Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, NC.
What amenities does 320 Jim Parker Road have?
Some of 320 Jim Parker Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 320 Jim Parker Road currently offering any rent specials?
320 Jim Parker Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 320 Jim Parker Road pet-friendly?
No, 320 Jim Parker Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 320 Jim Parker Road offer parking?
No, 320 Jim Parker Road does not offer parking.
Does 320 Jim Parker Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 320 Jim Parker Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 320 Jim Parker Road have a pool?
No, 320 Jim Parker Road does not have a pool.
Does 320 Jim Parker Road have accessible units?
No, 320 Jim Parker Road does not have accessible units.
Does 320 Jim Parker Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 320 Jim Parker Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 320 Jim Parker Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 320 Jim Parker Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC
Statesville, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCWaxhaw, NCTega Cay, SCMonroe, NCStallings, NCLake Park, NCPineville, NC
Harrisburg, NCBelmont, NCKannapolis, NCClover, SCAlbemarle, NCWestport, NCDenver, NCLincolnton, NCCherryville, NCNewton, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Central Piedmont Community CollegeDavidson College
Johnson C Smith University