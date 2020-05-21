All apartments in Weddington
3600 Beulah Church Road
3600 Beulah Church Road

3600 Beulah Church Road · No Longer Available
Location

3600 Beulah Church Road, Weddington, NC 28104

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful all brick ranch home set in a secluded, wooded setting. Sunroom overlooks private backyard. Extra large laundry room with built in bench and cubby area. New paint, updated lighting and prefinished wood floors throughout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3600 Beulah Church Road have any available units?
3600 Beulah Church Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Weddington, NC.
What amenities does 3600 Beulah Church Road have?
Some of 3600 Beulah Church Road's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3600 Beulah Church Road currently offering any rent specials?
3600 Beulah Church Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3600 Beulah Church Road pet-friendly?
No, 3600 Beulah Church Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Weddington.
Does 3600 Beulah Church Road offer parking?
Yes, 3600 Beulah Church Road offers parking.
Does 3600 Beulah Church Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3600 Beulah Church Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3600 Beulah Church Road have a pool?
No, 3600 Beulah Church Road does not have a pool.
Does 3600 Beulah Church Road have accessible units?
No, 3600 Beulah Church Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3600 Beulah Church Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3600 Beulah Church Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 3600 Beulah Church Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3600 Beulah Church Road does not have units with air conditioning.
