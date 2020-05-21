3600 Beulah Church Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful all brick ranch home set in a secluded, wooded setting. Sunroom overlooks private backyard. Extra large laundry room with built in bench and cubby area. New paint, updated lighting and prefinished wood floors throughout.