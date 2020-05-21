Beautiful all brick ranch home set in a secluded, wooded setting. Sunroom overlooks private backyard. Extra large laundry room with built in bench and cubby area. New paint, updated lighting and prefinished wood floors throughout.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3600 Beulah Church Road have any available units?
3600 Beulah Church Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Weddington, NC.
What amenities does 3600 Beulah Church Road have?
Some of 3600 Beulah Church Road's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3600 Beulah Church Road currently offering any rent specials?
3600 Beulah Church Road is not currently offering any rent specials.