Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

102 Lauren Place Available 06/01/20 102 Lauren Place - Looking for a huge fenced yard with lots of privacy? This property has that and a whole lot more! Located just ten miles from base, this 3 bedroom/2 bathroom boasts an open floor plan with a spacious kitchen and eat-in dining space, great for entertaining. The master bedroom is large, with a full en-suite bathroom and large closet. Includes a two-car garage and washer/dryer. A great layout! Pet friendly! (All pets subject to pet policy and homeowner approval)



(RLNE2044389)