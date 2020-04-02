All apartments in Tobaccoville
3408 Wide Country Road
Last updated April 2 2020 at 7:51 PM

3408 Wide Country Road

3408 Wide Country Road · (704) 275-9330
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

3408 Wide Country Road, Tobaccoville, NC 27040

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1444 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off amount evenly split over the lease terms if leased and moved in before May 3rd!
Newly acquired 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is now available! This home offers brand new flooring throughout, new black appliances, and a spacious kitchen with a great amount of counter space!

Make this house your home today!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3408 Wide Country Road have any available units?
3408 Wide Country Road has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 3408 Wide Country Road currently offering any rent specials?
3408 Wide Country Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3408 Wide Country Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3408 Wide Country Road is pet friendly.
Does 3408 Wide Country Road offer parking?
No, 3408 Wide Country Road does not offer parking.
Does 3408 Wide Country Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3408 Wide Country Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3408 Wide Country Road have a pool?
No, 3408 Wide Country Road does not have a pool.
Does 3408 Wide Country Road have accessible units?
No, 3408 Wide Country Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3408 Wide Country Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3408 Wide Country Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3408 Wide Country Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3408 Wide Country Road does not have units with air conditioning.
