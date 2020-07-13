Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:56 AM

35 Apartments for rent in Swansboro, NC with parking

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
813 S Dogwood Lane
813 South Dogwood Lane, Swansboro, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1400 sqft
Home is located in well established Swansboro neighborhood. Close to shopping, schools, and minutes from Hammocks Beach State Park.

1 of 66

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
212 Pigeon Lane
212 Pigeon Lane, Swansboro, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
4500 sqft
Sitting on 3.7 acres this Custom built 4 bedrooms 3 1/2 baths. Family room includes fireplace & built-in Shelves and cabinets on each side. Downstairs office.

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
912 Morganser Drive
912 Morganser Drive, Swansboro, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
Morganser with the Most!!!All one level living, this home boasts an open, sprawling floor plan.
Results within 1 mile of Swansboro

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
114 Palmetto Drive
114 Palmetto Drive, Cedar Point, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
920 sqft
Cottage on canal in Cedar Point! 2 bedroom. 1 bath. Community boat ramp & dock allows easy access to White Oak River, Intracoastal Waterway, Bogue Sound & Crystal Coast beaches.

1 of 1

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
306 Basil Ct
306 Basil Ct, Onslow County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
306 Basil Ct - 3 bedroom with a bonus room over garage. 2 bathrooms. Washer & dryer included. Lawn mower & weed eater included. Located in Sagewood subdivision in Hubert. Close to base, shopping, schools, and the beaches. (RLNE4693790)

1 of 36

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
110 Poston Drive
110 Poston Drive, Onslow County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$700
980 sqft
2 bedroom, 2 bath mobile home on very large private lot in the quaint Town of Swansboro. Master bedroom has garden tub. New laminate flooring. Pet negotiable, must complete 3rd party pet screening. NO restricted or dangerous breeds or mixes.

1 of 15

Last updated August 16 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
292 Golden Leaf Road
292 Golden Leaf Rd, Onslow County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$700
852 sqft
Spacious duplex in quiet neighborhood off Swansboro Loop Road. Country setting is tranquil yet close to town, schools, and beaches. Two large bedrooms with one and a half baths. Washer and dryer connections in hallway.

1 of 13

Last updated December 28 at 08:57pm
1 Unit Available
288 Golden Leaf Road
288 Golden Leaf Rd, Onslow County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$700
852 sqft
Spacious duplex in quiet neighborhood off Swansboro Loop Road. Country setting is tranquil yet close to town, schools, and beaches. Two large bedrooms with one and a half baths. Washer and dryer connections in hallway.

1 of 105

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
201 Snap Dragon Court
201 Snapdragon Court, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
This luxurious home is too good to pass up. Featuring bamboo flooring throughout along with a very spacious split open floor plan. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances and the master bath has a walk in shower.
Results within 5 miles of Swansboro

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
132 Avon Dr
132 Avon Drive, Onslow County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2872 sqft
Beautiful home in quiet creekside subdivision. 4 Bedrooms 3 & 1/2 baths. With a home office / playroom and full dining. with water access! Down stairs office! Stainless steel appliances, spacious, must see!Open back porch. Attached two car garage..

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
132 Lainmark Drive
132 Lain Mark Dr, Onslow County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$725
852 sqft
Adorable 2 BR/ 1 Bath duplex right outside the back gate of Camp Lejeune. Spacious living room with ceiling fan. Large kitchen complete with all appliances and separate laundry room that includes washer & dryer (as is).

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
129 Little Bay Dr
129 Little Bay Drive, Cedar Point, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
3178 sqft
Large home in the desired Marsh Harbour subdivision sitting in the heart of Cedar Point and just a short distance to local Emerald Isle beaches, downtown Swansboro restaurants, and centrally located between Camp Lejeune and Cherry Point military

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
108 Abaco Dr E
108 Abaco Drive East, Cedar Point, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2109 sqft
This home is in the very desirable community of Marsh Harbour. The ''Massey'' floorplan greets you with a covered front porch and spacious two car garage with opener included.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
172 Rosemary Ave
172 Rosemary Avenue, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1482 sqft
3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home on a corner lot in the Sagewood subdivision. The house has been freshly painted and features a fireplace in the living room, breakfast bar in kitchen, a large fenced-in yard with a storage shed and a community pool.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
311 Crown Point Road
311 Crown Point Road, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$975
Take a look at this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with fully equipped eat in kitchen, garage and driveway with extra parking pad. Super close to the Hwy 172 entrance to Camp Lejeune in Hubert.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
247 Windjammer W
247 Windjammer West, Emerald Isle, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Experience living near the beach in one of Emerald Isle's quiet ocean front gated communities-Land's End. Unfurnished 3 bedroom, two bath (with garage) pond front home. Available Aug.15 2020 Pets considered with non refundable pet fee.

1 of 44

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
8626 Sound Drive
8626 Sound Drive, Emerald Isle, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 8626 Sound Drive in Emerald Isle. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
300 Lighthouse Lane
300 Lighthouse Lane, Cedar Point, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1338 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 300 Lighthouse Lane in Cedar Point. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 65

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
319 Bell Cove Court
319 Bell Cove Ct, Emerald Isle, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Lovely home in Bell Cove Village. 3 bedroom. 2.5 bath. Gated community just off Coast Guard Road. Spacious open floor plan w/bonus room & office. Great outdoor living space for entertaining! Ideal location for easy access to the mainland.

1 of 18

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
240 Star Hill Drive
240 Star Hill Drive, Cape Carteret, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
What more could you want! This three bedroom home with a bonus room over garage offers two full garages, in-ground swimming pool with heater, full house generator, screened -in porch, fenced backyard and a first floor master bedroom.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
9201 Coast Guard Road
9201 Coast Guard Road, Emerald Isle, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,200
612 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great condo in popular Pebble Beach on Emerald Isle. Oceanfront, gated condominium complex. This condo is a 1 bedroom, 1 bath. Second floor condo overlooks Quad outdoor/indoor pool. Just off Coast Guard Road & close to B.

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
128 Silver Creek Drive
128 Silver Creek Drive, Carteret County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1200 sqft
Nice ranch style home in Silver Creek. 3 bedroom. 2 bath. Minutes to schools, shopping, restaurants, Crystal Coast beaches! Recent improvements include new carpet & interior paint. Major appliances are included. Large yard w/backyard patio.

1 of 53

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
313 Limbaugh Lane
313 Limbaugh Lane, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2310 sqft
Lovely, custom home in waterfront White Oak Crossing. 3 bedroom. 2.5 bath. Large, open floor plan. Living room has fireplace w/gas logs. Gorgeous granite in kitchen w/breakfast nook. Formal dining room.

1 of 23

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
230 Smallwood Road
230 Smallwood Road, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
How about an awesome home with an insane amount of room, awesome back yard and fantastic flooring? Well, here it is. This 3 bed, 2.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Swansboro, NC

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Swansboro apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

