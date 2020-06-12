Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:26 PM

27 Apartments for rent in Swansboro, NC with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest... Read Guide >

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
337 Foster Creek Road
337 Foster Creek Road, Swansboro, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Beautiful, well maintained, 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Swansboro. Master bedroom features a sitting area and trey ceilings. Walk into the master bathroom with garden tub, separate shower and walk in closet.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
115 Ryan Glenn Drive
115 Ryan Glenn Drive, Swansboro, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1605 sqft
Nice home in quiet Swansboro neighborhood. Conveniently located near schools, shopping, base, and beaches. Large fenced yard for kids and pets to play in. Storage shed and large deck. Eat-in kitchen and Formal Dinning room.Fireplace in living room.
Results within 1 mile of Swansboro

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
117 Halls Creek Dr
117 Halls Creek Drive, Onslow County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2364 sqft
This beautiful home is located on Halls Creek and features water recreation with it's own dock. The floor plan is exquisite with 4 bedrooms and an office. Bedrooms have new carpet.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
108 Hawkins Creek Lane Lane
108 Hawkins Creek Lane, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1585 sqft
Boats and sunsets! Ever changing vistas are yours from this 1940's 3 BR, 2 bath bungalow overlooking Deer Island Creek, Hawkins Bay and the Intracoastal Waterway.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
118 Charleston Park Lane
118 Charleston Park Ln, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Home Sweet Home! This 3 bed, 2 bath, cottage-styled home is truly sweet. It features a split floor plan, covered back porch, garage, and stainless steel appliances in desirable Charleston Park for only $1200 per month.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
202 Spoon Bill Court
202 Spoon Bill Ct, Carteret County, NC
5 Bedrooms
$1,800
This Park Place beauty has plentiful room and is looking for someone to call this home! This 5 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath home is located minutes from Hammock Beach State Park in Swansboro! This home has over 3000 heated sq.ft.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
202 Toucan Way
202 Toucan Way, Onslow County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$900
1258 sqft
2 bedroom! 2.5 baths! Walk in closet! Covered patio with fenced yard! Pets negotiable, under 40lbs. ALL OCCUPANTS OVER 18 MUST COMPLETE A SEPERATE ONLINE APPLICATION. NO ROOMMATES. ALL APPLICANTS MUST REGISTER WITH PET SCREENING

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
670 White Oak Crossing
670 White Oak Crossing, Onslow County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
3430 sqft
Wonderfully well maintained home on a one acre lot in a very private subdivision with water access and a community pool. Come inside to a full foyer with laminate wood flooring that flows into a large family room with a ceiling fan and gas logs.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
114 Palmetto Drive
114 Palmetto Drive, Cedar Point, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
920 sqft
Cottage on canal in Cedar Point! 2 bedroom. 1 bath. Community boat ramp & dock allows easy access to White Oak River, Intracoastal Waterway, Bogue Sound & Crystal Coast beaches.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
152 Otway Burns Drive
152 Otway Burns Drive, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1695 sqft
Immaculate 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home located in the lovely White Oak Crossing subdivision in Swansboro. This home includes a large wrap around porch, white picket fencing, covered breeze way to double garage and comes complete with a washer and dryer.
Results within 5 miles of Swansboro

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
108 Abaco Dr E
108 Abaco Drive East, Cedar Point, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2109 sqft
This home is in the very desirable community of Marsh Harbour. The ''Massey'' floorplan greets you with a covered front porch and spacious two car garage with opener included.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
8801 Reed Dr
8801 Reed Drive, Emerald Isle, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
990 sqft
This great condo is located just steps away from the beautiful beaches of Emerald Isle, as well as local restaurants, shopping centers, and SO MUCH MORE!! This property is rented out weekly, so call today to reserve your next vacation destination.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
132 Avon Dr
132 Avon Drive, Onslow County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2872 sqft
Beautiful home in quiet creekside subdivision. 4 Bedrooms 3 & 1/2 baths. With a home office / playroom and full dining. with water access! Down stairs office! Stainless steel appliances, spacious, must see!Open back porch. Attached two car garage..

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
205 Brice Court
205 Brice Ct, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1536 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
205 Brice Court Available 07/10/20 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Home in Hubert - Welcome home to Pleasant Ridge. Beautiful two story 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home with a two car garage.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
203 Lanieve Court
203 Lanieve Ct, Onslow County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$850
1008 sqft
Energy Star Townhome. Firewall and insulated walls between each unit. Energy star appliances with flat top stove, microwave, dishwasher, and fridge with ice maker. Windows has Blinds. Cabinets Galore!! Very Nice ceiling fans in both bedrooms.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
309 Burley Drive
309 Burley Dr, Onslow County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$925
1068 sqft
END UNIT! 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath home! SCREENED IN PATIO! ALL APPLICANTS OVER THE AGE OF 18 MUST COMPLETE A SEPERATE ONLINE APPLICATION. NO ROOMMATES. Pets negotiable. (UNDER 40LBS).

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
413 B Belgrade Swansboro Road
413 Belgrade Swansboro Rd, Onslow County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$750
This 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex features a country porch and a back deck. Conveniently close to the Hubert and Piney Green gates with a short commute to local beaches. Trash and lawn care are also included in the rent . Schedule a showing now

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
161 Kelly Circle
161 Kelly Cir, Onslow County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$885
Townhome in Hubert''s established gated townhome community. Both bedrooms have full baths and walk in closets. Black appliances to include built in microwave. Patio backs up to neighborhood pool! Lawn care included.

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
240 Star Hill Drive
240 Star Hill Drive, Cape Carteret, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
What more could you want! This three bedroom home with a bonus room over garage offers two full garages, in-ground swimming pool with heater, full house generator, screened -in porch, fenced backyard and a first floor master bedroom.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
128 Silver Creek Drive
128 Silver Creek Drive, Carteret County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1200 sqft
Nice ranch style home in Silver Creek. 3 bedroom. 2 bath. Minutes to schools, shopping, restaurants, Crystal Coast beaches! Recent improvements include new carpet & interior paint. Major appliances are included. Large yard w/backyard patio.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
313 Limbaugh Lane
313 Limbaugh Lane, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2310 sqft
Lovely, custom home in waterfront White Oak Crossing. 3 bedroom. 2.5 bath. Large, open floor plan. Living room has fireplace w/gas logs. Gorgeous granite in kitchen w/breakfast nook. Formal dining room.

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
401 Shale Road
401 Shale Road, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Very cute 3 bedroom 2 bath home close to Emerald Isle and Camp Lejeune. Home features vaulted ceiling, ceiling fans and fireplace indoors. Sliding glass doors open onto a patio and privacy fenced backyard perfect for family, friends and pets.

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
199 Oyster Lane
199 Oyster Ln, Onslow County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1664 sqft
Built 2018, Very nice updated interior, 4 bed, 2 bath home on 1.34 acres in Hubert/Jacksonville Line. Very Convenient location but nice Country feel. Large 1.34 acre yard with Many mature trees
Results within 10 miles of Swansboro

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
209 Winners Circle S
209 Winners Circle, Piney Green, NC
2 Bedrooms
$875
1184 sqft
Really nice spacious townhome with one car garage close to Camp Lejeune. Roomy kitchen with all appliances, a pantry, and lots of counter/cabinet space. Laundry and guest bath off kitchen. Two separate master suites with baths upstairs.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Swansboro, NC

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Swansboro renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

