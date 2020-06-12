All apartments in Stokesdale
Find more places like 7905 Cress Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Stokesdale, NC
/
7905 Cress Court
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:55 AM

7905 Cress Court

7905 Cress Court · (336) 355-6677
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

7905 Cress Court, Stokesdale, NC 27310

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7905 Cress Court · Avail. Jun 16

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1832 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
7905 Cress Court Available 06/16/20 COMING SOON!! Beautiful 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Oak Ridge Home - Located in the Northwest Guilford School district, this 3 bed, 2.5 bath home offers much in a quiet neighborhood on a cul-de-sac. Bright eat in kitchen is spacious with ample cabinets. There is a separate dining room, large living room with gas fireplace, and a bonus room over the two car garage. Beautiful hardwood floors downstairs. The master bedroom has a walk in closet and bathroom with garden tub and separate shower. The large back yard with deck and storage building offers plenty of play space for outdoor activity and enjoyment. A must see!

24 month lease, Security Deposit & Lease Admin Fee applies.

Call 336-355-6688 to schedule a showing with an agent.

AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Real Property Management is a licensed Real Estate Agency that exclusively markets and represents this listing. We do not advertise on Craigslist. We would never ask you to wire money, request funds through a payment app for initial rent, deposits, or take the key after your showing to move-in. www.rpmtriad.com

(RLNE5848930)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7905 Cress Court have any available units?
7905 Cress Court has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7905 Cress Court have?
Some of 7905 Cress Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7905 Cress Court currently offering any rent specials?
7905 Cress Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7905 Cress Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 7905 Cress Court is pet friendly.
Does 7905 Cress Court offer parking?
Yes, 7905 Cress Court does offer parking.
Does 7905 Cress Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7905 Cress Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7905 Cress Court have a pool?
No, 7905 Cress Court does not have a pool.
Does 7905 Cress Court have accessible units?
No, 7905 Cress Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7905 Cress Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7905 Cress Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 7905 Cress Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 7905 Cress Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 7905 Cress Court?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Greensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCHigh Point, NCBurlington, NCKernersville, NCMebane, NC
Salisbury, NCAsheboro, NCClemmons, NCGraham, NCJamestown, NC
Rural Hall, NCThomasville, NCReidsville, NCLewisville, NCDanville, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Guilford CollegeCatawba College
Forsyth Technical Community CollegeHigh Point University
University of North Carolina at Greensboro
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity