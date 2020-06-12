Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

7905 Cress Court Available 06/16/20 COMING SOON!! Beautiful 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Oak Ridge Home - Located in the Northwest Guilford School district, this 3 bed, 2.5 bath home offers much in a quiet neighborhood on a cul-de-sac. Bright eat in kitchen is spacious with ample cabinets. There is a separate dining room, large living room with gas fireplace, and a bonus room over the two car garage. Beautiful hardwood floors downstairs. The master bedroom has a walk in closet and bathroom with garden tub and separate shower. The large back yard with deck and storage building offers plenty of play space for outdoor activity and enjoyment. A must see!



24 month lease, Security Deposit & Lease Admin Fee applies.



Call 336-355-6688 to schedule a showing with an agent.



AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Real Property Management is a licensed Real Estate Agency that exclusively markets and represents this listing. We do not advertise on Craigslist. We would never ask you to wire money, request funds through a payment app for initial rent, deposits, or take the key after your showing to move-in. www.rpmtriad.com



(RLNE5848930)