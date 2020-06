Amenities

2 bed, 1 bath apartment located close to Fort Bragg, as well as shopping and restaurants. Apartment has beautiful exposed brick and an area for a dining room table in the kitchen. Comes with a stove and a fridge. Washer and dryer available on site. Stop by today to view this rental before it gets snatched up!!!! Please bring a photo ID and $20 cash (will be returned once keys are brought back).