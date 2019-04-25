50 Prestonfield Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony garage ceiling fan fireplace range

Gorgeous custom-built home in National available for rent July 2020. This 5 bedroom home is absolutely stunning with beautiful golf views of the 16th fairway on Pinehurst #9. Not only is this home beautiful, it is also very functional and has tons of storage! The master and one guest room are on the main floor and there are 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, a bonus room, and 2 huge storage rooms on the second floor. The kitchen has a walk-in pantry, a breakfast bar, casual dining space, a wine chiller, gas range, and plenty of storage in the beautiful cabinets. A double-sided fireplace connects the kitchen and living room which has built-ins and a terrific golf view. Walk out of the living room onto the huge patio area perfect for entertaining. Compete with a covered seating area with a