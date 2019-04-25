All apartments in Southern Pines
Last updated May 28 2020 at 7:48 AM

50 Prestonfield Drive

50 Prestonfield Court · (910) 633-9553
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

50 Prestonfield Court, Southern Pines, NC 28374
National Golf Club

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,900

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous custom-built home in National available for rent July 2020. This 5 bedroom home is absolutely stunning with beautiful golf views of the 16th fairway on Pinehurst #9. Not only is this home beautiful, it is also very functional and has tons of storage! The master and one guest room are on the main floor and there are 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, a bonus room, and 2 huge storage rooms on the second floor. The kitchen has a walk-in pantry, a breakfast bar, casual dining space, a wine chiller, gas range, and plenty of storage in the beautiful cabinets. A double-sided fireplace connects the kitchen and living room which has built-ins and a terrific golf view. Walk out of the living room onto the huge patio area perfect for entertaining. Compete with a covered seating area with a

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 50 Prestonfield Drive have any available units?
50 Prestonfield Drive has a unit available for $3,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 50 Prestonfield Drive have?
Some of 50 Prestonfield Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 50 Prestonfield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
50 Prestonfield Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 50 Prestonfield Drive pet-friendly?
No, 50 Prestonfield Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Southern Pines.
Does 50 Prestonfield Drive offer parking?
Yes, 50 Prestonfield Drive does offer parking.
Does 50 Prestonfield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 50 Prestonfield Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 50 Prestonfield Drive have a pool?
No, 50 Prestonfield Drive does not have a pool.
Does 50 Prestonfield Drive have accessible units?
No, 50 Prestonfield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 50 Prestonfield Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 50 Prestonfield Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 50 Prestonfield Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 50 Prestonfield Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
