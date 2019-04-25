All apartments in Southern Pines
459 Avenue Of The Carolinas
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

459 Avenue Of The Carolinas

459 Avenue of the Carolinas · No Longer Available
Location

459 Avenue of the Carolinas, Southern Pines, NC 28327

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Located in a quiet neighborhood, this meticulously maintained and welcoming home offers beauty and privacy. Built in 2014, this beautiful home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms plus a spacious bonus room that could be used as a 5th bedroom, playroom or home office. Large sunroom overlooks lush landscape in the backyard and offers lots of light into the home. 5-Star Energy Efficient. Well appointed kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and gas range, as well as bar top seating area. Laundry room is located on the second level for convenience. The master suite offers tray ceilings, large jacuzzi tub, separate shower, dual vanities, two large walk-in closets & reading corner. You are going to love to call this place home.Pets allowed upon Owner approval. 1 yr min leas

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 459 Avenue Of The Carolinas have any available units?
459 Avenue Of The Carolinas doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southern Pines, NC.
What amenities does 459 Avenue Of The Carolinas have?
Some of 459 Avenue Of The Carolinas's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 459 Avenue Of The Carolinas currently offering any rent specials?
459 Avenue Of The Carolinas isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 459 Avenue Of The Carolinas pet-friendly?
Yes, 459 Avenue Of The Carolinas is pet friendly.
Does 459 Avenue Of The Carolinas offer parking?
Yes, 459 Avenue Of The Carolinas does offer parking.
Does 459 Avenue Of The Carolinas have units with washers and dryers?
No, 459 Avenue Of The Carolinas does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 459 Avenue Of The Carolinas have a pool?
No, 459 Avenue Of The Carolinas does not have a pool.
Does 459 Avenue Of The Carolinas have accessible units?
No, 459 Avenue Of The Carolinas does not have accessible units.
Does 459 Avenue Of The Carolinas have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 459 Avenue Of The Carolinas has units with dishwashers.
Does 459 Avenue Of The Carolinas have units with air conditioning?
No, 459 Avenue Of The Carolinas does not have units with air conditioning.
