459 Avenue Of The Carolinas

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Located in a quiet neighborhood, this meticulously maintained and welcoming home offers beauty and privacy. Built in 2014, this beautiful home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms plus a spacious bonus room that could be used as a 5th bedroom, playroom or home office. Large sunroom overlooks lush landscape in the backyard and offers lots of light into the home. 5-Star Energy Efficient. Well appointed kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and gas range, as well as bar top seating area. Laundry room is located on the second level for convenience. The master suite offers tray ceilings, large jacuzzi tub, separate shower, dual vanities, two large walk-in closets & reading corner. You are going to love to call this place home.Pets allowed upon Owner approval. 1 yr min leas