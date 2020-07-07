Apartment List
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:06 PM

12 Apartments for rent in Sneads Ferry, NC with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Sneads Ferry apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within ...

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
102 E Bay Drive
102 East Bay Drive, Sneads Ferry, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2400 sqft
Waterfront Townhome including BOAT SLIP and lift in Bayshore Marina! - Enjoy the finest in Waterfront living!! This boat ready rental, located in the desirable Bayshore Marina community in Sneads Ferry, features a 40’ boat slip with electric lift

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
116 Regatta Way
116 Regatta Way, Sneads Ferry, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1997 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with BONUS room located in the highly desired community of Nautical Reach! With over 2000 heated square feet this lovely home features a large foyer at the front door, spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinets and

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
607 Riva Ridge Road
607 Riva Ridge Road, Sneads Ferry, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Awesome, like-new, three bedroom home with HUGE 14x24 bonus room! Brand new paint throughout and brand new carpet upstairs! Tile in wet areas, and hardwood floors in dining and living rooms.
Results within 1 mile of Sneads Ferry

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
131 Gemstone Drive
131 Gemstone Drive, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
The street name is the first indication that you have truly stumbled upon a Hidden Gem! This three bedroom, three bath *furnished* home with a bonus room and two car garage in the neighborhood of Stone Bay provides a breathtaking view of the New

Last updated April 12 at 10:27am
1 Unit Available
1628 Chadwick Shores Dr
1628 Chadwick Shores Drive, Onslow County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1614 sqft
1628 Chadwick Shores Dr Available 06/01/20 Chadwick Shores BIG yard - This lovely home is situated on a big fenced in lot, with a huge entertaining deck and screened porch. Modern kitchen opens to living area.
Results within 5 miles of Sneads Ferry

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
198 Marina Wynd Way
198 Marina Wynd Way, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2469 sqft
198 Marina Wynd Drive - Home for Rent in the DESIRABLE GATED COMMUNITY of Mimosa Bay! This community offers boat dock access, pool & clubhouse and is located near MARSOC, Courthouse Bay, Stone Bay & surrounding beaches! This beautiful home features

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
265 Silver Creek Loop
265 Silver Creek Loop, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
265 Silver Creek Loop Available 08/07/20 Beautiful 3BR/2.5Bath home with Bonus in Sneads Ferry - Beautiful brick 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home located in The Landing in Mill Creek neighborhood in Sneads Ferry.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
308 E Dolphin View
308 East Dolphin View Court, Onslow County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
3045 sqft
Breathtaking 4 bedroom, 3.

Last updated July 13 at 03:18am
1 Unit Available
202 Willow Run Road
202 Willow Run Road, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2211 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath home in the pristine community of North Shore Country Club. Enjoy a spacious kitchen with large eat-in dining nook, large island, and breakfast bar overlooking the tranquil back yard.

Last updated March 26 at 01:22am
1 Unit Available
141 Seagull Lane
141 Sea Gull Lane, North Topsail Beach, NC
2 Bedrooms
$975
Perfect location with ocean views. 2 bedroom 2.5 bath town home in North Topsail Beach. Call today to schedule your showing.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
506 Oyster Rock Lane
506 Oyster Rock Lane, Onslow County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
506 Oyster Rock Lane Available 07/23/20 Town Home located in Sneads Ferry - Townhouse located in Sneads Ferry-close to the beach This townhouse offers abundant closet space including a walk-in closet in master bedroom, a large walk in pantry for the
Results within 10 miles of Sneads Ferry

Last updated July 13 at 03:18am
1 Unit Available
144 Hines Street, Unit B
144 North Hines Street, Holly Ridge, NC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$950
1600 sqft
HOLLY RIDGE - Spacious condominium in Holly Ridge; Open floor-plan; Wheelchair accessible unit; all appliances including W/D hookups; solid surface counter-tops; 3 BD's/2 BA on 1st floor; ceiling fans; approx. 1600 sqft.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Sneads Ferry, NC

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Sneads Ferry apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

