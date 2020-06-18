All apartments in Sneads Ferry
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

202 Ashton Court

202 Ashton Ct
Location

202 Ashton Ct, Sneads Ferry, NC 28460

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
202 Ashton Court Available 07/22/20 Over 2500 HSF! Back Gate Convenience! Beach! - Absolutely gorgeous home with over 2500 HSF! You will be blown away from the moment you enter. Arched openings welcome you into the formal dining room that features coffered ceilings, engineered wood floors and wainscoting. Relax in comfort in the open family room with an energy efficient electric fireplace, recessed lighting and an added feature of being wired for surround sound. Stunning kitchen with beautiful cabinetry, tile back splash and stainless appliance package to include a gas range. Separate eat in area as well as an island and butlers pantry. 2 car garage with extra storage enters into the mud area with built ins for storage & 1/2 bath. Upstairs you have 4 large bedrooms and laundry. Huge master bedroom with a deep trey ceiling and WIC. MBath includes his and her sinks, deep soaking tub, separate shower and additional walk in closet. The remaining 3 bedrooms with 2 having WICs and the 3rd double door closet. Off the kitchen French doors allow access to the rear deck overlooking the privacy fenced yard. Landscaped cul-de-sac homesite. Located within minutes to the back gate of Camp Lejeune, Stone Bay and the beach. Pets welcome with owner approval, $150 nonrfundable fee per pet.

(RLNE3204323)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 202 Ashton Court have any available units?
202 Ashton Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sneads Ferry, NC.
What amenities does 202 Ashton Court have?
Some of 202 Ashton Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 202 Ashton Court currently offering any rent specials?
202 Ashton Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 202 Ashton Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 202 Ashton Court is pet friendly.
Does 202 Ashton Court offer parking?
Yes, 202 Ashton Court does offer parking.
Does 202 Ashton Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 202 Ashton Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 202 Ashton Court have a pool?
No, 202 Ashton Court does not have a pool.
Does 202 Ashton Court have accessible units?
No, 202 Ashton Court does not have accessible units.
Does 202 Ashton Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 202 Ashton Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 202 Ashton Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 202 Ashton Court does not have units with air conditioning.
