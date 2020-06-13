172 Bumps Creek Rd

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities pet friendly

172 Bumps Creek - Waterfront Home Located on Canal off New River Inlet! - Waterfront home on a short canal in Sneads Ferry, North Carolina! Expansive yard and large home. This quaint split level property boasts 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms with a full basement and bonus rooms downstairs. Property features a wood burning chimney, boat house, and mud room. Located in the fishing Village of Sneads Ferry, NC this property sits on a short canal off New River Inlet. Located close to area beaches and near local military bases. Property is unfurnished, and utilities are not included in rent price. Bring your fishing rods, flat bottom boat and other water sports equipment and fall in love with 172 Bumps Creek.



This property is not pet friendly.



Landscaping is included at $1350.00 per month rent.



Please Contact Access Realty at longterms@accessthebeach.com or call 910-329-9800.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5845591)