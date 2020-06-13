All apartments in Sneads Ferry
172 Bumps Creek Rd

172 Bumps Creek Road · No Longer Available
Location

172 Bumps Creek Road, Sneads Ferry, NC 28460

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
172 Bumps Creek - Waterfront Home Located on Canal off New River Inlet! - Waterfront home on a short canal in Sneads Ferry, North Carolina! Expansive yard and large home. This quaint split level property boasts 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms with a full basement and bonus rooms downstairs. Property features a wood burning chimney, boat house, and mud room. Located in the fishing Village of Sneads Ferry, NC this property sits on a short canal off New River Inlet. Located close to area beaches and near local military bases. Property is unfurnished, and utilities are not included in rent price. Bring your fishing rods, flat bottom boat and other water sports equipment and fall in love with 172 Bumps Creek.

This property is not pet friendly.

Landscaping is included at $1350.00 per month rent.

Please Contact Access Realty at longterms@accessthebeach.com or call 910-329-9800.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5845591)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 172 Bumps Creek Rd have any available units?
172 Bumps Creek Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sneads Ferry, NC.
Is 172 Bumps Creek Rd currently offering any rent specials?
172 Bumps Creek Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 172 Bumps Creek Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 172 Bumps Creek Rd is pet friendly.
Does 172 Bumps Creek Rd offer parking?
No, 172 Bumps Creek Rd does not offer parking.
Does 172 Bumps Creek Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 172 Bumps Creek Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 172 Bumps Creek Rd have a pool?
No, 172 Bumps Creek Rd does not have a pool.
Does 172 Bumps Creek Rd have accessible units?
No, 172 Bumps Creek Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 172 Bumps Creek Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 172 Bumps Creek Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 172 Bumps Creek Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 172 Bumps Creek Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
