Beautiful, custom three bedroom home nestled into a quiet neighborhood just a hop, skip, and a jump from Bump's Creek! Laminate floors, stainless steel appliances, vaulted ceilings, and a covered country front porch are just a few of the many features that will just make you fall in love with this home. Split bedroom floor plan, owner's suite with walk-in closet and ensuite bath with dual vanities and custom moulding.