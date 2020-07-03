All apartments in Sneads Ferry
Last updated July 3 2020 at 10:23 AM

111 Regatta Way

111 Regatta Way · No Longer Available
Location

111 Regatta Way, Sneads Ferry, NC 28460

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
111 Regatta Way Available 07/11/20 Beautiful home in great neighborhood! Beach, Base and Shopping all Near By! - Just minutes to the base, the beach, and a short drive to Jacksonville. This home features 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths with a beautifully fenced yard with partially covered rear deck that extends the length of the home. The grand foyer welcomes you in, opening to the formal dining room. The rear of the home is comfy with your family room featuring an energy efficient electric fireplace and beautiful kitchen! Open and spacious with an ample amount of cabinet and counter space. Stainless appliances include a smooth-top range, microwave hood, refrigerator and dishwasher. Large pantry right off the kitchen. Upstairs you will find the large master suite featuring a private bath with dual vanities, deep soaking tub and walk in shower. Additional bedrooms are generous in size. Upstairs laundry. Garage includes built in shelving and garage door opener. 1 small pet with owner approval, no vicious breeds. $150 nonrefundable pet fee.

(RLNE5780860)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 Regatta Way have any available units?
111 Regatta Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sneads Ferry, NC.
What amenities does 111 Regatta Way have?
Some of 111 Regatta Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 111 Regatta Way currently offering any rent specials?
111 Regatta Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 Regatta Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 111 Regatta Way is pet friendly.
Does 111 Regatta Way offer parking?
Yes, 111 Regatta Way offers parking.
Does 111 Regatta Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 111 Regatta Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 Regatta Way have a pool?
No, 111 Regatta Way does not have a pool.
Does 111 Regatta Way have accessible units?
No, 111 Regatta Way does not have accessible units.
Does 111 Regatta Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 111 Regatta Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 111 Regatta Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 111 Regatta Way does not have units with air conditioning.
