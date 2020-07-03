Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

111 Regatta Way Available 07/11/20 Beautiful home in great neighborhood! Beach, Base and Shopping all Near By! - Just minutes to the base, the beach, and a short drive to Jacksonville. This home features 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths with a beautifully fenced yard with partially covered rear deck that extends the length of the home. The grand foyer welcomes you in, opening to the formal dining room. The rear of the home is comfy with your family room featuring an energy efficient electric fireplace and beautiful kitchen! Open and spacious with an ample amount of cabinet and counter space. Stainless appliances include a smooth-top range, microwave hood, refrigerator and dishwasher. Large pantry right off the kitchen. Upstairs you will find the large master suite featuring a private bath with dual vanities, deep soaking tub and walk in shower. Additional bedrooms are generous in size. Upstairs laundry. Garage includes built in shelving and garage door opener. 1 small pet with owner approval, no vicious breeds. $150 nonrefundable pet fee.



(RLNE5780860)