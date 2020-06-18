11 Bay Drive

Amenities
This unique home is a boaters dream located in Bayshore Marina. This 2 story single family home offers a community pool, tennis court, boat ramp and personal boat slip and so much more! The living room area has very high ceilings and a wood burning fireplace perfect for cold winter nights. The downstairs floors have been redone with modern concrete that has a grey wood look, that expands throughout the kitchen, living room and hallway. Off the living room is a large sun room that is perfect formorning coffee or tea. The master suite is located downstairs with a walk-in closet and a large master bathroom. 2 bedrooms are located upstairs with a bonus loft area. Schedule your appointment today!**Boat is not included with boat slip**The washer and dryer is as is conduction.