Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:05 AM

11 Bay Drive

11 Bay Drive · (910) 938-7653
Location

11 Bay Drive, Sneads Ferry, NC 28460

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
This unique home is a boaters dream located in Bayshore Marina. This 2 story single family home offers a community pool, tennis court, boat ramp and personal boat slip and so much more! The living room area has very high ceilings and a wood burning fireplace perfect for cold winter nights. The downstairs floors have been redone with modern concrete that has a grey wood look, that expands throughout the kitchen, living room and hallway. Off the living room is a large sun room that is perfect formorning coffee or tea. The master suite is located downstairs with a walk-in closet and a large master bathroom. 2 bedrooms are located upstairs with a bonus loft area. Schedule your appointment today!**Boat is not included with boat slip**The washer and dryer is as is conduction.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 Bay Drive have any available units?
11 Bay Drive has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11 Bay Drive have?
Some of 11 Bay Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 Bay Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11 Bay Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Bay Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11 Bay Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sneads Ferry.
Does 11 Bay Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11 Bay Drive does offer parking.
Does 11 Bay Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11 Bay Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Bay Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11 Bay Drive has a pool.
Does 11 Bay Drive have accessible units?
No, 11 Bay Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Bay Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11 Bay Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 11 Bay Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 11 Bay Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
