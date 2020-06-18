Amenities

102 E Bay Drive Available 07/01/20 Waterfront Townhome including BOAT SLIP and lift in Bayshore Marina! - Enjoy the finest in Waterfront living!! This boat ready rental, located in the desirable Bayshore Marina community in Sneads Ferry, features a 40’ boat slip with electric lift just 500 yrds from your patio. The community offers a waterfront pool, bulkhead, boat ramp, in a protective basin with a 10,000 lb/40ft boat slip (#13). Walk out onto the 2nd floor deck and first floor patio overlooking the water where you can grow herbs, flowers, and vegetables. Outdoor steps and deck feature TREX decking with vinyl balcony railings, all for low maintenance, with a retractable sun shade for additional comfort and enjoyment. Kayak storage racks (3) are located just off the patio for easy launching 50 yards away. This lovely townhome features 3 expansive bedrooms, each with en-suite bathrooms and custom tile work, hosting GORGEOUS water views on all levels. Crown molding and wood/tile flooring throughout. The open kitchen is equipped with granite countertops, accented backsplash, top-of-the-line appliances and built-in beverage fridges (1st and 2nd levels). Just off the 1st floor bedroom, is a spacious sunroom with spectacular view, complete with a granite countertop, mini refrigerator, and small sink perfect for a mini-kitchenette. Floored attic for additional storage space; spacious 1 car garage; water filtration system; water softener system; washer and dryer; fish cleaning stations on the docks; lawn maintenance included with HOA. Truly a boaters dream!



