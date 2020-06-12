/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:54 PM
68 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Skippers Corner, NC
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4822 Exton Park Loop
4822 Exton Park Loop, Skippers Corner, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
4822 Exton Park Loop - 4822 Exton Park Loop (RLNE5846086)
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5105 Exton Park Loop
5105 Exton Park Loop, Skippers Corner, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1305 sqft
Exton Park / Move In Ready May 8th 2020 - EXTON PARK! Ready May 8th. This 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath townhome features hardwood flooring in the kitchen and living areas and ceramic tile in the laundry room and all bathrooms.
1 of 16
Last updated December 19 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
5142 Exton Park Loop
5142 Exton Park Loop, Skippers Corner, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1258 sqft
TOTALLY RENOVATED 2 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH TOWN-HOME AVAILABLE The brick 2 BR/2.5 BA town-home boosts of 10 ft.
Results within 1 mile of Skippers Corner
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
18 Units Available
New Providence Park
4413 Cohan Cir, Northchase, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1032 sqft
Welcome to New Providence Park, where you can choose to experience a newly renovated home! Our thoughtfully detailed apartments for rent in Wilmington, NC offer bright, open layouts with high-end finishes, stainless steel appliances, brushed nickel
Results within 5 miles of Skippers Corner
Verified
1 of 105
Last updated June 12 at 06:31pm
63 Units Available
Avalon
327 Guinevere Ln, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,138
1025 sqft
Located off Lancelot Lane and close to Market Street and Beaumont Park. Enjoy convenient on-site amenities, including dog grooming area, dog park and guest suite. Apartments are furnished and feature an oven and extra storage.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Downtown Wilmington
45 Units Available
Sawmill Point
1015 Nutt Street, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1240 sqft
Located in the heart of Downtown Wilmington, Sawmill Point Apartments is a premier choice for anyone seeking a new point of view.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Downtown Wilmington
14 Units Available
City Block
814 N 3rd St, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1032 sqft
Urban apartments in the Brooklyn Arts and Central Business Districts. Many community amenities, including a fitness studio, cyber cafe, and resident grilling station. Stainless steel appliances and granite countertops in the large kitchens.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
$
19 Units Available
Hawthorne at Murrayville
5418 Sirius Dr, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,261
1149 sqft
Hawthorne at Murrayville is one of the most luxurious apartment communities in Wilmington, NC perfectly located off College Road and I-40 near many shopping and dining venues.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
11 Units Available
Briarcliff Villas
2505 Briarcliff Cir, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
798 sqft
Perfectly blending modern design with a relaxed atmosphere, every aspect of Briarcliff makes you appreciate the serenity of your home.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Azalea Trace, Barclay Hills, Hunting Ridge & McClelland Estates
5 Units Available
Hawthorne Centre North
5208 Ringo Dr, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
900 sqft
Hawthorne Centre North is located in the heart of Wilmington, NC offering convenience with everything you need to enhance your lifestyle. Choose from our unique loft-style 1 bedroom or spacious 2 bedroom apartment homes.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Downtown Wilmington
259 Units Available
Flats on Front
1045 North Front Street, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
1290 sqft
Discover a place where fast-paced metropolitan city life meets a coastal, laid-back lifestyle in downtown Wilmington, NC. Flats on Front brings an experience that is as cool and fresh as the North Carolina coast.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Azalea Trace, Barclay Hills, Hunting Ridge & McClelland Estates
1 Unit Available
721 Melba ct
721 Melba Court, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
condo in wilinington NC - Property Id: 261286 cute fully furnished condo less than 2 miles from UNCW. available immediately for month to month lease. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Carolina Heights
1 Unit Available
1108 Whistler Ave
1108 Whistler Avenue, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$850
800 sqft
2 Bed / 1 Bath House Downtown Wilmington - Property Id: 281920 2 bedroom 1 bath home available for immediate rental. Unit is in a great quiet location in downtown Wilmignton.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Azalea Trace, Barclay Hills, Hunting Ridge & McClelland Estates
1 Unit Available
4623 McClelland Drive 103
4623 Mcclelland Drive, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$965
1100 sqft
4623 McClelland Drive K103 - Two bedroom, Two bath first floor condo located in Holton Place. This condo has an open floor plan with a great size dining and living room.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Creekwood
1 Unit Available
433 Clay St
433 Clay Street, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$750
850 sqft
2 Bed / 1 Bath - Off Princess Place - Property Id: 282012 This is a 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home in the Princess Place area off market street. The unit has a newer HVAC, vinyl siding, new flooring, and recently painted/cleaned.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Creekwood
1 Unit Available
514 Maides Ave
514 Maides Avenue, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$750
800 sqft
2 Bed / 1 Bath House - Downtown Wilmington - Property Id: 281904 This is a 2 bed/1 bath house in downtown Wilmington. It is ready for immediate move in.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
College Park
1 Unit Available
5025 Lamppost Circle
5025 Lampost Circle, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$925
1001 sqft
5025 Lamppost Circle - L5025 Available 07/10/20 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath townhouse located in Village Square - 2 bed, 1 1/2 bath townhouse in Village Square No Pets Allowed (RLNE4939605)
1 of 26
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Azalea Trace, Barclay Hills, Hunting Ridge & McClelland Estates
1 Unit Available
4523 Sagedale Drive Unit 302
4523 Sagedale Drive, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1189 sqft
2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in Cornerstone - Owner is offering $200 off first month's rent if you sign a year lease.
Results within 10 miles of Skippers Corner
Verified
1 of 91
Last updated June 12 at 06:23pm
Beaumont, Brookwood, Forest Hills & Mercer Place
51 Units Available
Reserve at Forest Hills
361 Darlington Ave, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
1073 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedrooms near downtown Wilmington, NC, and UNCW campus. Pet-friendly, furnished homes feature ceiling fans, extra storage, walk-in closets and patio or balcony. Enjoy pool, gym, volleyball court, media room and parking.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
36 Units Available
Indy West Apartments
3960 Independence Boulevard, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1319 sqft
Enjoy elevated, coastal-inspired living every day at Indy West. Our vibrant community, luxurious amenities, and sublime location were designed with you in mind. This is what coming home feels like.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
13 Units Available
Mayfaire Flats
1813 Sir Tyler Dr, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1221 sqft
Welcome to Mayfaire Flats, resort style apartment living in scenic Wilmington, NC! Thoughtfully-designed studio, one, and two bedroom floor plans elevate your expectations with open floorplans that maximize natural light, wood style plank flooring,
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
31 Units Available
Brunswick Point
1001 Hunterstone Dr, Leland, NC
2 Bedrooms
$980
889 sqft
Comfortable living is all yours at Brunswick Point. Just six short miles outside of Wilmington, NC—named “Best Riverfront City in America” by USA today in 2014—you’ll find a beautiful community brimming with stunning features and fabulous amenities.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
18 Units Available
Hawthorne at the Station
531 Old Maccumber Station Rd, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1269 sqft
Modern community near Mayfaire Town Center and Wrightsville Beach. On-site amenities include a custom, resort-style pool, electric car charging station and an outdoor lounge. Apartments feature custom kitchens and high-end appliances.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
$
Pine Valley West
24 Units Available
Element Barclay
1605 Barclay Point Blvd, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1215 sqft
Luxury units adjacent to The Pointe at Barclay. The complex has a resort-style saltwater pool, a clubhouse and a dog park. Apartments have unique floor plans with ample storage space.
Similar Pages
Skippers Corner 2 BedroomsSkippers Corner 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSkippers Corner 3 BedroomsSkippers Corner Apartments with Balcony
Skippers Corner Apartments with GarageSkippers Corner Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSkippers Corner Apartments with Parking