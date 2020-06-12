/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:17 PM
74 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Leland, NC
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
14 Units Available
Hawthorne at Leland
436 Hawthorne Loop Road, Leland, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,264
1146 sqft
A newly revamped community just 10 minutes from downtown Wilmington. Smoke-free units feature granite counters, private patios and hardwood floors. Community amenities include a golf room and bike storage.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
29 Units Available
Brunswick Point
1001 Hunterstone Dr, Leland, NC
2 Bedrooms
$980
889 sqft
Comfortable living is all yours at Brunswick Point. Just six short miles outside of Wilmington, NC—named “Best Riverfront City in America” by USA today in 2014—you’ll find a beautiful community brimming with stunning features and fabulous amenities.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
201 Windchime Way
201 Windchime Way, Leland, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1600 sqft
Furnished Magnolia Greens Town Home - Lovely 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Town Home in Magnolia Greens. This rental is available for a 10 to 12 month lease, includes use of all community amenities and is fully furnished.
Results within 5 miles of Leland
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
36 Units Available
Indy West Apartments
3960 Independence Boulevard, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,416
1319 sqft
Enjoy elevated, coastal-inspired living every day at Indy West. Our vibrant community, luxurious amenities, and sublime location were designed with you in mind. This is what coming home feels like.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Morningside
6 Units Available
Osprey Landing
800 Walden Dr, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$879
940 sqft
Near Greenfield Lake. Well-appointed apartments and townhome-style homes in landscaped community with large dog park, resort-style swimming pool with hammock garden and 24-hour fitness center with free weights.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
Downtown Wilmington
14 Units Available
City Block
814 N 3rd St, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1032 sqft
Urban apartments in the Brooklyn Arts and Central Business Districts. Many community amenities, including a fitness studio, cyber cafe, and resident grilling station. Stainless steel appliances and granite countertops in the large kitchens.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 12:08pm
$
Hanover Heights
8 Units Available
The Pines of Wilmington
1002 Mayflower Dr. #2-I, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$895
800 sqft
For those who set a standard of excellence in their lives, The Pines at Wilmington in Wilmington, NC, is ready to be that home.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 12:34pm
Hanover Heights
9 Units Available
The Shipyard of Wilmington
719 Galley Ln, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1201 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Shipyard of Wilmington in Wilmington. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 12:33pm
Hanover Heights
11 Units Available
Bellingham Park
1522 Cadfel Ct, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,238
1098 sqft
In-unit amenities include laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters and dishwasher. Residents enjoy communal bike storage, car wash area, parking and pool. Located near parks, dining and entertainment options.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Downtown Wilmington
45 Units Available
Sawmill Point
1015 Nutt Street, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1240 sqft
Located in the heart of Downtown Wilmington, Sawmill Point Apartments is a premier choice for anyone seeking a new point of view.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Winter Park & Piney Woods
11 Units Available
The Creek at Forest Hills
2247 Wrightsville Ave, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$920
851 sqft
Don't miss your chance to experience apartment living at its best at The Creek in Wilmington, North Carolina. The Creek enjoys a central location in one of Wilmington's most prestigious and historic neighborhoods.
Verified
1 of 97
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Dry Pond, Greenfield & Lake Forest
24 Units Available
South Front Apartments
1400 S 2nd St, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
1125 sqft
South Front Apartments in Wilmington, NC, offer rare historic charm at the heart of the urban center. Brick walls, polished concrete flooring and polished concrete countertops provide the latest in style. Saltwater pool on grounds.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
3 Units Available
Chateau Terrace
1201 Columbus Circle, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$970
1213 sqft
These spacious units offer landscaped grounds, an on-site swimming pool, pet-friendly amenities, and close proximity to shopping, golf, entertainment, and dining. The units also accept dogs and cats.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Echo Farms
4 Units Available
Antiqua
3810 Portofino Ct, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$960
809 sqft
Ready to start a brand-new chapter in your life? Our charming community is more than a place to call home! Whether you want to explore the historic sites in Downtown Wilmington, treat yourself to some retail therapy at Independence Mall, or soak
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
South Wilmington Heights
12 Units Available
Canterbury Woods
2320 Canterwood Dr, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1050 sqft
Air-conditioned apartments and townhomes with oversized closets, patios with decks, ceiling fans, and stainless steel appliances. Close to Sunset Park and Codington Elementary Schools.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
$
Pine Valley West
24 Units Available
Element Barclay
1605 Barclay Point Blvd, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1215 sqft
Luxury units adjacent to The Pointe at Barclay. The complex has a resort-style saltwater pool, a clubhouse and a dog park. Apartments have unique floor plans with ample storage space.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Downtown Wilmington
259 Units Available
Flats on Front
1045 North Front Street, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
1290 sqft
Discover a place where fast-paced metropolitan city life meets a coastal, laid-back lifestyle in downtown Wilmington, NC. Flats on Front brings an experience that is as cool and fresh as the North Carolina coast.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
$
145 Units Available
Woodlands Landing
3215 Midvale Drive, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1296 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
Downtown Wilmington
73 Units Available
Overlook at River Place
14 Grace Street Ste 101, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$2,233
1232 sqft
Overlook riverfront views day after day from our brand new high-rise apartment community.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Carolina Heights
1 Unit Available
1108 Whistler Ave
1108 Whistler Avenue, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$850
800 sqft
2 Bed / 1 Bath House Downtown Wilmington - Property Id: 281920 2 bedroom 1 bath home available for immediate rental. Unit is in a great quiet location in downtown Wilmignton.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4134 Breezewood Dr. #201
4134 Breezewood Drive, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1200 sqft
4134 Breezewood Furnished Condo - Wonderful furnished condominium located just off of 17th Street Extension. Unit offers a queen bed in master, two twin beds, furnished but still room to make it feel like home.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
The Bottom, Carolina Place & Old Wilmington
1 Unit Available
809 Ann Street A
809 Ann Street, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Unit A Available 07/01/20 Great - all new 2 bedroom, 1 bath - Property Id: 124477 All new 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, kitchen, family room, upstairs of two family house, large back deck, fenced in yard, hardwood floors, washer/dryer, new HVAC unit, and
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Dry Pond, Greenfield & Lake Forest
1 Unit Available
915 Marstellar Street
915 Marstellar Street, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
950 sqft
915 Marstellar Street Available 07/10/20 Downtown Wilmington - Marstellar - Immaculate SFH, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, open plan living room / dining area and kitchen with hardwood floors, All stainless steel appliances, new counter tops, new sinks &
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Wilmington
1 Unit Available
N 4th Street 619 Weldon Building #203
619 North 4th Street, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
816 sqft
Weldon Building - Downtown Wilmington - Brooklyn Arts District - Spacious, light and airy Condo on 2nd floor. Beautiful Art Deco, marble tiled building entrance with 24 hour secure access - Elevators Freshly painted, comes with all appliances.
Similar Pages
Leland 1 BedroomsLeland 2 BedroomsLeland 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLeland 3 BedroomsLeland Apartments with Balcony
Leland Apartments with GarageLeland Apartments with GymLeland Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLeland Apartments with Move-in SpecialsLeland Apartments with Parking