2 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:20 PM
14 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Calabash, NC
Tides at Calabash
7112 Town Center Road, Calabash, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1022 sqft
Indulge in a lifestyle that is equal parts cozy and beautiful at Tides at Calabash, a lovely apartment community in Sunset Beach, NC. We offer an array of amazing features and convenient amenities.
River Oaks Village
119 River Village Dr, Little River, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1150 sqft
Quiet Myrtle Beach location just minutes from Ocean Drive Elementary School. Units with high ceilings, garages, stand up showers, tile backsplashes, and energy-efficient appliances. Walking/biking trails for residents.
Summer Chase
3952 Horseshoe Rd N, Little River, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
1045 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Summer Chase in Little River. View photos, descriptions and more!
4015 Fairway Dr 101A
4015 Fairway Drive, Little River, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
Ground floor 2 bdm, 2 bth condo. - Property Id: 294836 Beautifully renovated unfurnished 2 bdm 2 bth ground floor condo.
4102 Pinehurst Circle
4102 Pinehurst Circle, Little River, SC
2 Bedrooms
$985
Open kitchen, dining area and livingroom. Laundry room, two full baths and screened in porch.
4466 Little River Inn Lane Unit 901
4466 Little River Inn Lane, Little River, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1000 sqft
1st Floor Condo in Little River! - Located in the quaint condo community of Little River Inn, this 1st floor, end unit is ready for you! Unit is offered unfurnished and features 2 bedrooms and 2 baths, kitchen with breakfast bar, dining area and
4278 Pinehurst Circle
4278 Pinehurst Circle, Little River, SC
2 Bedrooms
$900
Unfurnished, third floor 2 bedroom / 2 bath with screened in porch. Vaulted ceilings in Cypress Bay.
15 Cattle Run Lane
15 Cattle Run Lane, Carolina Shores, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1350 sqft
15 Cattle Run Lane Available 08/07/20 The Farm at Brunwick - 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhouse - This 2BR 2.5BA Townhome is located in The Farm at Brunswick.
Cherry Grove Commons
1100 David St, North Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1034 sqft
A relaxed lifestyle awaits you at Cherry Grove Commons! Located in sunny North Myrtle Beach, this gorgeous apartment home community offers an array of amazing features and amenities.
220 Landing Rd.
220 Landing Road, North Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Waterway living at its finest. Spectacular view from the all climate sun room overlooking the Intercoastal Waterway. Third floor allows forbeautiful views but also guarantees peaceful condo living.
1581 Goose Creek Rd SE Unit 3E
1581 Goose Creek Road Southwest, Brunswick County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhome in Fairwinds - This 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom townhouse is located in the gated community of Fairwinds. It offers a view of the golf course and pond from the living room and master bedroom.
915 Lilyturf Circle
915 Lilyturf Cir, Little River, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
Enjoy Single Level Luxury Living! These brand-new two-bedroom, two-bathroom rentals will feature attention to detail at every corner from gourmet kitchens, single car garages (with two car driveways), outdoor living on screened in porches, peaceful
201 Landing Rd.
201 Landing Road, North Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Beautiful and Bright Furnished two bedroom & two bath condo located in a Gated Waterway Community. Master bath has a stand up shower and second bath has shower/tub combo. Go to the porch from the master bedroom or living room.
649 Tupelo Ln Unit 13A
649 Tupelo Ln, Horry County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
950 sqft
Completely renovated, 1st floor condo nestled on the Aberdeen Country Club Golf Course just off Hwy 9. Luxurious wood plank flooring throughout the unit along with gorgeous granite countertops.