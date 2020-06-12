/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:56 AM
11 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Shelby, NC
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
805 Surry Drive
805 Surry Drive, Shelby, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
3/2 in Shelby, NC - Rent: 1500.00 Deposit: 1512.50 *Deposits could be twice the monthly rent. The home is 3 beds/2 bath The home has Central Heat & Air gas Applications: 55.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1912 Kings Rd
1912 Kings Road, Shelby, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
3/2 close to downtown Shelby and Hwy 74 - Rent: 1250.00 Deposit: 1262.50 *Deposits could be twice the monthly rent. The home is 3 beds/2 bath The home has Central Gas Heat & Air Applications: 55.
Results within 5 miles of Shelby
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
402 Beaver Dam Church Road
402 Beaver Dam Church Road, Cleveland County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1502 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath 1500 sq ft ranch. Hard floors through out with stainless steel appliances. Close to Gardner Webb University and accessible to 74. Large back yard with deck and fenced in area. 2 car garage and additional parking spaces.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
103 North Shore Court
103 Northshore Ct, Cleveland County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1700 sqft
North Shore Court Penthouse 3 bedrooms/2 full baths newly remodeled. Lake views from every window! Kitchen offers new cabinets and granite with wide open views to dining and den area.
1 of 9
Last updated December 6 at 12:22pm
1 Unit Available
1808 Riveria Drive
1808 Riveria Drive, Cleveland County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$800
3/1 House Available Now - 3 bedroom 1 bathroom ranch style house Amenities: Range, refrigerator Washer/Dryer hookup Central heating and air Carport Tenant Responsibilities: Electric, water Pet Policy: No Pets Allowed No Pets
1 of 10
Last updated December 11 at 04:58pm
1 Unit Available
117 Diploma Drive
117 Diploma Drive, Cleveland County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$875
1152 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath, in Shelby- Available Now! This home is move in ready! - Total Electric - Pets Not Allowed -Appliances can be used at tenants expense, they will not be replaced or maintained by the owner.
Results within 10 miles of Shelby
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
910 Delview Road
910 Delview Road, Cherryville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$850
1100 sqft
3 bedroom 1 bath house available - 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Home with eat-in kitchen. Large lot close to shopping and convenient to downtown.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
507 Fitzhugh Street
507 Fitzhugh Street, Cherryville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$995
1346 sqft
3 Bedrooms, 1.5 Baths Duplex In Cherryville NC - Duplex apartment in Cherryville NC with 3 bedrooms, 1.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
1 Unit Available
113 School Street
113 School Street, Cleveland County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$799
1082 sqft
Step into your next home at 113 School Street! Nestled in the hills of King's Mountain, this 3 bedroom home is waiting for a new resident to love it! Enjoy an updated kitchen with plenty of counter space and stainless steel appliances! All new vinyl
1 of 14
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
205 Putnam St
205 Putnam Street, Cherryville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$900
3/2 in City of Cherryville, NC - Rent: 900.00 Deposit: 912.50 *Deposits could be twice the monthly rent. The home is 3 beds/ 2 bath The home has Central Heat & Air Applications: 55.
1 of 15
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
600 Temple Street
600 Temple Street, Kings Mountain, NC
3 Bedrooms
$835
1100 sqft
3 Bedroom Brick Home With Storage Shed - Country living at its finest! This 3bedroom and 1 bathroom brick home sits on a corner lot.