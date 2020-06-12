10 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Shelby, NC

Apartment List
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
706 E MARION ST 2
706 East Marion Street, Shelby, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1000 sqft
Unit 2 Available 07/01/20 MARION STREET APARTMENTS - Property Id: 283411 MARION STREET APARTMENTS - TOTALLY REFURBISHED BUILDING AND CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN SHELBY - 2BR 1 BA Apartment is approximately 1000 sq ft and comes with your own private screened

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
606 Kings Road
606 Kings Road, Shelby, NC
2 Bedrooms
$650
606 Kings Rd, Shelby, NC (2/1 w/ Central) - Rent: 650.00 Deposit: 662.50 *Deposits could be twice the monthly rent. The home is 2 beds/1 bath The home has central heat and Air Applications: 55.

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
505 Kings Rd
505 Kings Road, Shelby, NC
2 Bedrooms
$650
971 sqft
2/1 in Shelby, NC (House will be Deep Cleaned and Carpets Cleaned) - Rent: 650.00 Deposit: 662.50 The home is 2 beds/1 bath The home has central gas heat and tenant supplied a/c unit Applications: 55.

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
802 Kings Rd
802 Kings Road, Shelby, NC
2 Bedrooms
$675
900 sqft
2/1 with bonus room in Shelby, NC (Fresh Paint, Deep Cleaning and new floor in Bathroom to be completed) - Rent: 675.00 Deposit: 687.50 The home is 2 beds/1 bath The home has central heat and air Applications: 55.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
634 Hillcrest Drive Unit 3
634 Hillcrest Dr, Shelby, NC
2 Bedrooms
$575
681 sqft
634 Hillcrest Drive Unit 3 Available 04/17/20 2/1 Townhome near uptown Shelby, NC (New Floors, Fresh Paint, New Lights, Deep Clean to be completed before move in) - Rent: 575.00 Deposit: 587.5 *Deposits could be twice the monthly rent.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
3733 Robert Riding
3733 Robert Riding Rd, Cleveland County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$575
2/1 outside city limits of Shelby, NC - Rent: 575.00 Deposit: 587.50 *Deposits could be twice the monthly rent. The home is 2 beds/ 1 bath The home has Electric Baseboard Heat & Tenant Supplied Window A/C Applications: 55.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1905 Prentice Drive #5
1905 Prentice Drive, Cleveland County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$595
720 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Mobile Home for Rent - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath home for lease in Shelby NC. Comes with the Living Room and kitchen equipped with refrigerator and stove. Electric Baseboard heat and window a/c unit. (RLNE5709419)

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
2453 Nixon Drive
2453 Nixon Drive, Cleveland County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$625
2/2 county setting outside Shelby - Rent: 625.00 Deposit: 637.50 *Deposits could be twice the monthly rent. The home is 2 beds/ 2 bath The home has Central Heat / Air Applications: 55.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
228 Garden Lakes Dr
228 Garden Lakes Dr, Cherokee County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
Gorgeous short term fully furnished home close to Charlotte and Spartanburg! - 2 bedroom, 1 full bath completely furnished home located in Blacksburg, Sc.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
923 Mountain Crest Drive
923 Mountain Crest Dr, Kings Mountain, NC
2 Bedrooms
$725
720 sqft
2 Bedroom 2 bath Mobile Home for rent in Dallas, NC - 2 Bed 2 Bath Mobile home located in Kings Mountain, NC. It is approximately 720 square feet and comes with the stove and refrigerator. (RLNE5629420)

