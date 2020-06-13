All apartments in Shallotte
Shallotte, NC
5023 Walton St
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:28 AM

5023 Walton St

5023 Walton Street · (910) 933-0500
Location

5023 Walton Street, Shallotte, NC 28470

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 5023 Walton St · Avail. now

$1,395

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1900 sqft

Amenities

Southern Charm Living in the Woodsong Community - 4 bedroom, 3 bath - This southern traditional home offers all you could want in modern conveniences and easy living. A wide front porch with overhead ceiling fans make a perfect place to rock the evening away and inside, you'll find hardwood flooring, open main floor with gas log fireplace. The kitchen is bright and sunny with all major appliances and just steps away is your screened-in back porch. A great place to have your morning coffee. The master suite is located on the main level with attached bath and walk in closet. Upstairs you'll find a loft area perfect for your home office or a sitting area. Two additional bedrooms and bathroom giving you lots of space. The home is accessible with a tasteful handicap ramp in the rear of the home and has a gardening area, pergola and outdoor garden shed. Wonderful rear service driveway keeps parked cars out of sight. This community has a pool, clubhouse and walking trails. Call today to schedule your showing.
No pets allowed per owner.
No Smoking rental
application fee applies.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3744286)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

