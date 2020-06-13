5023 Walton St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible clubhouse parking pool

Southern Charm Living in the Woodsong Community - 4 bedroom, 3 bath - This southern traditional home offers all you could want in modern conveniences and easy living. A wide front porch with overhead ceiling fans make a perfect place to rock the evening away and inside, you'll find hardwood flooring, open main floor with gas log fireplace. The kitchen is bright and sunny with all major appliances and just steps away is your screened-in back porch. A great place to have your morning coffee. The master suite is located on the main level with attached bath and walk in closet. Upstairs you'll find a loft area perfect for your home office or a sitting area. Two additional bedrooms and bathroom giving you lots of space. The home is accessible with a tasteful handicap ramp in the rear of the home and has a gardening area, pergola and outdoor garden shed. Wonderful rear service driveway keeps parked cars out of sight. This community has a pool, clubhouse and walking trails. Call today to schedule your showing.

No pets allowed per owner.

No Smoking rental

application fee applies.



No Pets Allowed



