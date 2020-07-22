Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 6:41 PM

10 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Pinehurst, NC

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Pinehurst should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It's crucial to find an apartment that'll work for both you and you... Read Guide >

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
1680 E Longleaf Drive
1680 Longleaf Dr E, Pinehurst, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
Great rental opportunity in Village Acres. Very desirable neighborhood in Pinehurst. 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 baths with hardwood floors and a fireplace. Formal dining room, screened in porch. Breakfast nook off the kitchen.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
65 McIntyre Road
65 Mcintyre Road, Pinehurst, NC
2 Bedrooms
$850
850 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment in the heart of the Village of Pinehurst. 3 minutes to Hospital and Resort. Washer/dryer hook-ups in unit. One year lease and security deposit required. Pets are permitted with a fee.
Results within 1 mile of Pinehurst
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
13 Units Available
The Legends at Morganton Park
500 Legends Dr, Southern Pines, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,125
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1320 sqft
The Legends at Morganton Park, located in the charming town of Southern Pines just minutes from Pinehurst, combines elegance with luxurious amenities and personalized services. Our community offers spacious homes which redefine apartment living.

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
26 Deacon Palmer Place
26 Deacon Palmer Place, Southern Pines, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
2370 sqft
AWESOME rental home available IMMEDIATELY offering a beautiful Craftsman style feel, loaded with custom details & upgrades on a cul de sac & inside a gated community.
Results within 5 miles of Pinehurst

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
440 N Ashe Street
440 North Ashe Street, Southern Pines, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,300
Adorable downtown cottage for rent! Bright and so close to all downtown has to offer. Home is a 1 bedroom 1 bathroom; but 2nd office room (no closet) can be used as a bedroom. Hardwood throughout; updated bathroom.

1 of 33

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
145 S May Street
145 South May Street, Southern Pines, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,550
Delightful Downtown Southern Pines Home Available Mid-July. 145 South May street is a brief walk to dining, parks, great coffee shops and boutique shopping.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
201 Muirkirk Way
201 Muirkirk Way, Aberdeen, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
WATERFRONT 2BR-2BA split floor-plan with separate Den, a large vaulted Living Room AND a screened Porch overlooking the water! Paved Driveway, private Garage, and Gas Fireplace. Located on the Southern Pines and Aberdeen border off Saunders Blvd.

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
31 Elk Ridge Lane
31 Elk Ridge Lane, Southern Pines, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Townhouse/Condo in Elk Ridge. The amazing living space is designed to maximize convenience in what feels like room to spare! Bedrooms are all good sized. Master is on the first floor! A perfect layout for singles, couples, or families.

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Old Bethesda
1007 Devonshire Trail
1007 Devonshire Trail, Aberdeen, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
Adorable 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom fully fenced home WITH POOL available for rent! Comfortable one level ranch with updated kitchen , gas fireplace, screened in porch overlooking huge yard and pool maintenance included in rent! Hardwood throughout main

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
8 Winding Trail
8 Winding Trail, Whispering Pines, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2758 sqft
Conveniently located in Whispering Pines, this expansive four bedroom, two and a half bathroom home offers vaulted ceilings in the open floor plan great room, two large living spaces, gorgeous granite counter tops in the huge kitchen, and a screened
What to keep in mind when looking for pet friendly apartments in Pinehurst, NC

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Pinehurst should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet. Before signing a pet-friendly apartment, take your time to study the layout and ask plenty of questions.

Some pet-friendly apartments in Pinehurst may request a pet deposit or only accept certain dog breeds. You should also consider if the floors are hardwood or carpeted. Hardwood may be easier to clean-up fur and a mess but could mean your neighbors below hear the tapping of your dog running past. An outdoor balcony can also be ideal for a pet who needs some fresh air.

Consider the neighborhood of any pet-friendly apartments in Pinehurst. Are they near a dog park or a vet? You should also research the rates of dog walkers in your area. It may be less expensive to move to a nearby neighborhood with a lower pet deposit, a better layout for your pet, and cheaper services.

