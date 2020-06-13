Apartment List
11 Apartments for rent in Salisbury, NC with balcony

Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:29am
13 Units Available
Salisbury Village at Castlewood
200 Castlewood Dr, Salisbury, NC
1 Bedroom
$989
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,151
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1443 sqft
Salisbury Village at Castlewood offers plenty of amenities, including walk-in closets, ice makers, extra storage, refrigerators and ceiling fans. The community is pet-friendly and has a basketball court.

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
502 West Cemetery Street
502 West Cemetery Street, Salisbury, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1752 sqft
Corner lot with front porch and hard-wood floors. Attached car-port and outbuilding.Large House for this Rent! New AC installed, Clean and Comfortable! Great Location for walking to shop, Hospitals, Easy town bus ride. NO SECTION 8.
Results within 5 miles of Salisbury

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
405 N Main St, Unit 1
405 N Main St, China Grove, NC
1 Bedroom
$765
650 sqft
405 N Main St, Unit 1 Available 07/01/20 Downtown China Grove -Maint St- 1 bedroom apartment in Historic home - AVAILABLE 7/1/2020 1 bed, 1 bath. Historic home -- in heart of China Grove downtown area. Rocking chair covered front porch.

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
805 Miller Street
805 Miller Street, China Grove, NC
2 Bedrooms
$850
849 sqft
Nice 2bd/1ba House near Downtown China Grove on Dead End Street - 2 bed 1 bath House on a dead end street near downtown China Grove right off Main St and Hwy 152.
Results within 10 miles of Salisbury

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
645 Bostian Rd
645 Bostian Road, China Grove, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1344 sqft
This home features a large yard, basement, hard wood floors, convenient location, tons of storage and much more. Don't miss this one!

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Jamestown
1 Unit Available
642 Wilson Street
642 Wilson Street, Kannapolis, NC
1 Bedroom
$695
800 sqft
This is one side of a charming duplex. The whole duplex has been fully renovated with new paint, laminate flooring, updated windows, updated fixtures, new counter tops and so much more. Open and airy. Tons of natural light.

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Old Centergrove
1 Unit Available
406 Terrace Drive
406 Terrace Drive, Kannapolis, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
784 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
214 Idlewood Drive
214 Idlewood Drive, Kannapolis, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1342 sqft
3 bedroom Townhouse in quiet residential neighborhood - Well maintained brick townhouse with detached back carport located in quiet, mature residential subdivision. 3 bedrooms/2 baths. 1340 heated sf. 1 bdrm/1 bath down, 2 bdrms/1 bath up.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
803 Laura Avenue
803 Laura Avenue, Kannapolis, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1266 sqft
Step Back in time to this cute 1930's Bungalow home. Original Hardwood Floors throughout the home. Large eat-in Kitchen with Mud room and laundry room, Open Dining area centers the home with large family area, 3 porches at the front of the home.

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
1746 Mission Oaks Street
1746 Mission Oaks Street, Kannapolis, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1427 sqft
Adorable 3 bedroom, 2.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Forest Park
1 Unit Available
1012 McLain Road
1012 Mclain Road, Kannapolis, NC
3 Bedrooms
$825
1064 sqft
3bd/1ba House off Hwy 29 and walking distance to shops and restaurants - 3 bed 1 bath house only a few hundred feet off Hwy 29 so it is very easy to get to anything in Kannapolis including the I85.
City Guide for Salisbury, NC

Greetings and salutations, Salisbury, North Carolina apartment hunters, and welcome to the one-stop online shop for all your leasing needs! Situated in the heart of the Piedmont Region 20 miles north of Concord, Salisbury is an historic little city that serves up some of the most affordable rentals you’ll find in the entire Tar Heel State. Looking to land the apartment of your dreams in the pride of Rowan County? Luckily, you’ve come to the right place, because we’re pretty sure this nifty li...

A little money goes a long way in Salisbury, where one bedroom apartments and studios are frequently available for $500 or less, and spacious (1,000-plus square foot) family-sized rentals rarely cost more than $800 (you really couldn’t spend a grand on a rental in Salisbury if you tried to). Pet-friendly apartments are easy to come by – same goes for short-term lease deals – so no matter what your renting needs may be, there’s a perfect apartment somewhere in Salisbury for peeps like you!

Just because an apartment in Salisbury won’t cost you an arm and a leg doesn’t mean you can’t look forward to enjoying some super sweet amenities, though. Many apartments come equipped with top-notch amenities, such as an including in-unit washer and dryer, Jacuzzi, patio/balconiey, pool, gym, and clubhouse. Just arm yourself with proof of income, banking info, and a list of prior residences when you’re ready to commit to a leasing deal, and you’ll be living the good life in Salisbury before you know it!

You should spend some time in a neighborhood, during both day and night, to get a feel for its vibes and its residents before signing a lease.

Even though Salisbury is your quintessential Southern small town, that doesn’t mean there’s nothing to do in the city for fun and games. A history enthusiast’s paradise, Salisbury is home to dozens of historic sites, museums, and buildings that are spread throughout the city’s ten distinct historic districts. Other attractions include a smattering of parks, trails, eateries, corner bars, and unique shops in the downtown district. Whether you’re single or married, a night owl or an early riser, you’ll find plenty of options to keep yourself entertained while living the good life in Salisbury.

So what’s the holdup? Start clicking away for your future stomping grounds, and happy hunting! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Salisbury, NC

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Salisbury renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

