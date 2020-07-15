Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:14 PM

20 Apartments for rent in Rural Hall, NC with garages

Rural Hall apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
1046 Bitting Hall Cir.
1046 Bitting Hall Circle, Rural Hall, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1591 sqft
Spacious Home Convenient to 52 - Enjoy this spacious home convenient to access to 52. Home offers open floor plan with living room & kitchen.
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Brookwood
1461 Brookwood Dr
1461 Brookwood Drive, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1456 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath house with 1 car garage and sunroom on large lot near Wake Forest University. NO SMOKERS. Pets considered on a case by case basis.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
714 Old Hollow Road
714 Old Hollow Road, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$825
903 sqft
For a private SELF GUIDED tour, go ONLY to our website RENTrrc.com to schedule AND to view our QUALIFICATIONS prior to applying. NO SECTION 8 - For a private SELF GUIDED tour, go ONLY to our website RENTrrc.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Woodberry Forest
231 Harmon Court
231 Harmon Court, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
One level living at its finest in this amazing contemporary home. This home sports vaulted ceilings in the living room, dining room, den, and master bedroom. Hardwoods in the living room and den, and new carpet in the bedrooms.

Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
3809 Turnberry Park Drive
3809 Turnberry Park Drive, Winston-Salem, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2600 sqft
Boasting 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Colonial plus Bonus Room, Formal Dining Room, nice Kitchen opens to great room with Fireplace and 2 Car Garage. Pets are conditional. No aggressive breeds. Boasting 4 Bedroom 2.
Last updated July 15 at 02:24 PM
22 Units Available
Downtown Winston-Salem
Nissen Building Apartments
310 W 4th St, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,105
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1207 sqft
Luxury apartment homes in a stunning iconic 18-story historic high-rise property.
Last updated July 15 at 06:12 PM
15 Units Available
Brookberry Park Apartments
100 Brookberry Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$960
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,386
1385 sqft
Located between Meadowlark Drive and Country Club Road. Spacious homes have a fireplace, a fully equipped kitchen and furniture. Resident amenities include valet service, a playground, a pool, a golf room and a clubhouse.
Last updated July 15 at 06:38 PM
18 Units Available
Downtown Winston-Salem
Winston Factory Lofts II
675 North Main Street, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,145
498 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Originally built in 1920 by the P. H. Hanes Company for textile manufacturing, we converted these majestic industrial buildings into 171 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes.
Last updated July 15 at 06:38 PM
9 Units Available
Downtown Winston-Salem
Winston Factory Lofts
675 N Main St, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Originally built in 1920 by the P. H. Hanes Company for textile manufacturing, we converted these majestic industrial buildings into 171 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes.
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
49 Units Available
Downtown Winston-Salem
Link Apartments Innovation Quarter
530 North Patterson Ave, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,144
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,180
1069 sqft
Our office is open for leasing activity! We will be taking in-person and virtual tours by appointment only. Social distancing guidelines will be required while touring.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
5 Units Available
Downtown Winston-Salem
The Gallery Lofts
181 E 6th St, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,400
1013 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1342 sqft
This Downtown community features a coffee bar, clubhouse, and 24-hour gym. One- and two-bedroom apartments have stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. There's plenty of shopping and dining along Main and Trade Streets.
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
5 Units Available
Savannah Place
400 Magnolia Branch Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$790
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$898
1215 sqft
Convenient to US 421, I-40 and major hospitals. Kitchens are recently renovated and feature custom cabinets and counters. Cats and dogs allowed. Amenities include resort-style pool, gym and dog park.
Last updated July 9 at 09:03 PM
Contact for Availability
Downtown Winston-Salem
757 North Apartments
757 N Chestnut St, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$875
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
In Downtown Winston-Salem near Wake Forest University. On-site fitness center, patios or balconies, spacious interiors. An outdoor lounge offers a grilling area and TV, ideal for spending time with friends.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Country Club
361 Grand Court
361 Grand Court, Winston-Salem, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
LARGE BUENA VISTA HOME! - Wow! Main level has foyer with slate tiles, living room with wood floors, dining room with wood floors, kitchen with breakfast nook (vinyl flooring), 1/2 bath (vinyl), Den with fireplace and built-in desk (vinyl), sun room

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
British Woods
1780 Sandersted Village Drive
1780 Sandersted Village Cir, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1593 sqft
Fairly new construction-3 bedroom, 2.5 bath 2 story home with attached garage-Near Novant Hospital abd Baptist - -Convenient location, close to hospitals, shopping etc.. 3 bedroom, and an offiice/study area 2.

Last updated May 15 at 06:28 PM
1 Unit Available
West Highlands
2016 Colonial Place
2016 Colonial Place, Winston-Salem, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
4BR/2BA, Dining Room, Den, Custom Kitchen Cabinets, SS S/R/DW/Micro, W/D, Gas Heat & Central A/C, Hardwood Floors, 1-Car Basement Garage, Basement (Can Be Damp-Sump Pump).

Last updated April 9 at 11:24 AM
1 Unit Available
Ardmore
2125 Elgin Road
2125 Elgin Street, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,185
1002 sqft
2125 Elgin Road Available 05/01/20 Adorable 3BR Ardmore Cottage w/fenced back yard off Miller St. - Well maintained 3BR/1.5BA cottage in the heart of historic Ardmore. Just off Miller St with close proximity to both hospitals.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
4001 River Branch Lane
4001 River Branch Lane, Forsyth County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
4001 River Branch Ln - 4 bedrooms 4 bathrooms $2,200 Monthly Rent $2,200 Security Deposit 1 small dog 35lbs or less, no cats non-refundable $250 pet fee No smoking.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Ardmore
2058 Craig Street
2058 Craig Street Southwest, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Very unique open floor plan home. Huge living room/dining room area with gas fireplace. Large eat in kitchen open to sunroom with gas fireplace. Massive master suite takes up the whole upstairs. Duel closets with lots of room.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Washington Park
100 W Sprague Street
100 West Sprague Street, Winston-Salem, NC
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
Located in the beautiful Washington Park Historic District! Home features beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Updated kitchen w/stainless steel appliances, spacious dining room and living room.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Rural Hall, NC

Rural Hall apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

