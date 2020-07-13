Apartment List
/
NC
/
royal pines
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:49 AM

60 Apartments for rent in Royal Pines, NC with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Royal Pines apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
39 Units Available
Skyland Exchange
12 Sky Exchange Dr, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,040
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1255 sqft
Throughout our community of south Asheville apartments, you’ll find amenities that delight around every bend. Whether you’re looking for comfort, relaxation, or productivity, you won’t have to go far from your front door.
Results within 5 miles of Royal Pines
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
30 Units Available
Reserve at Biltmore Park
300 Cranbrook Dr, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,098
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
993 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,876
1451 sqft
Located conveniently close to shopping, dining and entertainment of Biltmore Park Town Square. Residents enjoy units with hardwood floors, washer/dryer hookup and extra storage. Community includes pool, dog park, BBQ grill and maintenance.
Verified

1 of 67

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
$
15 Units Available
Riverstone Apartments at Long Shoals
14 Wooster St, Avery Creek, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,075
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1202 sqft
Finding the perfect apartment for rent in beautiful Arden, North Carolina has never been easier at Riverstone Apartments at Long Shoals.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
39 Units Available
Audubon Place Apartment Homes
1000 Flycatcher Way, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$926
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Various-sized luxurious homes with balconies and equipped kitchens in a gated community. The complex features a pool, walking trails, and a fitness center with yoga room. I-26 links you to Asheville and beyond.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
17 Units Available
Weirbridge Village
1 Legacy Oaks Place, Asheville, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,230
940 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1303 sqft
Beautiful community with views of the Blue Ridge Parkway. Outstanding apartments featuring energy-efficient appliances, hardwood floors and granite countertops. On-site pool, tennis court, hot tub, dog park and concierge service. Pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
25 Units Available
Forest at Biltmore Park
300 Long Shoals Rd, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$885
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1026 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1196 sqft
Now Leasing Newly Renovated Homes! The professional staff at The Forest at Biltmore Park is proud to welcome you to our exclusive apartment homes in Arden, North Carolina, just outside of the Asheville, North Carolina city limits.
Verified

1 of 74

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
43 Units Available
Hawthorne at Southside
99 Turtle Creek Dr, Asheville, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$925
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
993 sqft
Recently renovated apartment homes with granite counters and wood flooring. Two-story floor plans available. Air conditioning and in-unit fireplaces. Community has volleyball, tennis, and racquetball courts. Near Hendersonville Rd.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
18 Units Available
Ansley at Roberts Lake
100 Roberts Lake Circle, Avery Creek, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,060
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1288 sqft
ADVENTURE STARTS HERELocated only minutes from the city, Ansley at Roberts Lake is the perfect location to experience everything that is Asheville.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:22am
$
30 Units Available
Goldelm at The Views
1680 Hendersonville Rd, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,099
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
867 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,589
750 sqft
Virtual and Self Guided Tours available Monday – Saturday. Call now for details! Make your move to the modern 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Goldelm at The Views.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
1 Unit Available
Biltmore Forest
427 Brooklyn Road
427 Brooklyn Road, Asheville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1632 sqft
Single-family, ranch home with eat-in kitchen, large master bedroom with walk-in closet, spacious yard with front deck, corner lot, off-street parking, and new storage shed. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
64 Fox Den, #103
64 Foxden Dr, Henderson County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
Location, Location, Location!!! - Discover this beautiful 3BR/2.5BA condo in Fox Glen. This attractive condo features a great pass-through kitchen into an open dining/living room area with nice deck. Master on main.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Biltmore Forest
617 Reed Street
617 Reed Street, Asheville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
Newer Construction Close to Downtown Asheville - This home was just built in 2018! Conveniently located just minutes from town, this home is less than one mile from Biltmore Village; less than two miles from Mission Hospital, and less than four

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 03:18am
1 Unit Available
5 Twin Lakes
5 Twin Lakes Drive, Buncombe County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1440 sqft
The fantastic one level home located on a private landscaped lot in Fletcher. The new remote-controlled gas fire insert. Vaulted Ceiling, granite countertops, ceiling fans, and rocking chair front porch. Huge private back deck.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Biltmore Forest
402 Caribou Rd A
402 Caribou Road, Asheville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
Wanted Great Tenants!!! 3 BEDROOM 1.5 BATH - Property Id: 307981 Great tenants wanted for this clean and well maintained home. Close to Biltmore Village and easy access to Hendersonville Road and Sweeten Creek Road.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
211 Lumber River Road
211 Lumber River Road, Henderson County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1488 sqft
One-Level Home in Fletcher - One-level home in Fletcher’s River Stone neighborhood - community pool and playground, convenient to I-26, landscape maintenance included! The open plan great-room includes the living room, formal dining room, kitchen

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Oakley
20 Steele Avenue
20 Steele Street, Asheville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1352 sqft
20 Steele Avenue Available 09/01/20 Ranch Home on a Large Lot in Oakley - Brick ranch on nearly an acre at the end of a cul-de-sac - convenient Oakley location! Features include a wood burning fireplace, attached garage, updated kitchen, hardwood

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10 N. Ridge Place
10 North Ridge Place, Avery Creek, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1578 sqft
South Asheville Home - Split-level home in a wooded neighborhood setting. Nicely updated kitchen and newly added central heat and air conditioning.

1 of 21

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Oakley
64 Oakley Road
64 Oakley Road, Asheville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1636 sqft
Beautiful Newer Home in Oakley - Beautiful home in a great central Oakley location! A covered front porch leads into the main entry hall with the powder room, storage closet and stairs to the upper level.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Biltmore Forest
7 Wilson Creek Drive
7 Wilson Creek Drive, Asheville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,975
1294 sqft
Available 08/10/20 This roomy and comfortable cottage offers convenient updates and a close proximity to the restaurants, breweries, and shops of Biltmore Village, just around the corner from Hillman Brewery, Burial Forestry Camp, Moe's BBQ, and

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Oakley
17 Springdale Ave
17 Springdale Avenue, Asheville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1100 sqft
Cute 3 bedroom home in popular Oakley neighborhood! Beautiful hardwood floors, washer/dryer hookups, a covered front patio, oil heat and large backyard. Convenient to I-40. A pet will be considered. Tenant pays all utilities.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
17 Manderley Way
17 Manderley Way, Buncombe County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1868 sqft
17 Manderley Way Available 08/01/20 Two-Story Home in Arden with Bonus Room/Office! - Beautiful home with fresh paint throughout! Three bedrooms plus a bonus room upstairs! Located in the Stone Crest Villas neighborhood at Waightstill Mountain with

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 03:18am
1 Unit Available
279 East Hiawasee Road
279 East Hiawassee Road, Henderson County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1800 sqft
Newer home in River Stone! 3 bedroom & 2 full baths + bonus room upstairs. Great open, split bedroom floor plan with vaulted ceilings, gas log fireplace, formal dining & eat in kitchen.
Results within 10 miles of Royal Pines
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
17 Units Available
White Oak Grove Apartments
275 Hazel Mill Road, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1228 sqft
At White Oak Grove Apartments, we elevate the standard of Asheville living by combining beautiful, well-lit living spaces with contemporary finishes for a luxury feel that you can only get here.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
13 Units Available
Historic Biltmore Village
The District
100 District Dr, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,190
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1551 sqft
Asheville has consistently been recognized as one of the “Best Places to Live in America,” (Frommers). The District is located moments from Biltmore Village, which is widely known as one of the south’s most unique travel destination towns.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Royal Pines, NC

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Royal Pines apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Greenville, SCAsheville, NCSpartanburg, SCGreer, SCSimpsonville, SCMauldin, SCTaylors, SCEasley, SCBoiling Springs, SC
Powdersville, SCDuncan, SCWeaverville, NCBerea, SCEtowah, NCGantt, SCHendersonville, NCTravelers Rest, SCDunean, SC
Five Forks, SCSlater-Marietta, SCParker, SCWelcome, SCBlack Mountain, NCSwannanoa, NCSans Souci, SCWade Hampton, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
FurmanGreenville Technical College
Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College