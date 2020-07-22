Apartment List
/
NC
/
woodfin
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 22 2020 at 8:38 PM

58 Apartments for rent in Woodfin, NC with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Woodfin apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 06:37 PM
17 Units Available
10 Newbridge Apartments
10 Newbridge Pkwy, Woodfin, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,100
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,578
1195 sqft
A stunning community right off Weaverville Road and I-26. Featuring a 7,000-square-foot fitness center, dog park, and a resort-style pool. Starbucks coffee bar provided. Updated interiors with a chef-inspired kitchen and open floor plan.

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
126 Elkwood Ave Unit 201
126 Elkwood Avenue, Woodfin, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Spacious 2 bedroom/1 bathroom private apartment conveniently located near UNCA and downtown Asheville. - This bright spacious apartment has been fully updated and is in a perfect location in Asheville. Comfortably furnished and ready for your stay.

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
21 Lower Barton Road
21 Lower Barton Rd, Woodfin, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1512 sqft
21 Lower Barton Road Available 08/20/20 Updated Home in Woodfin - Lovingly remodeled home in a beautiful country setting.
Results within 1 mile of Woodfin
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
19 Units Available
Westmont Commons
120 Chamberlain Dr, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$955
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,305
1287 sqft
The best memories are created at home. Get started on yours at Westmont Commons, a scenic apartment community in Asheville, NC! Your future home has the perfect mixture of features and amenities.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
13 Units Available
The Meadows
99 Ascension Dr, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$867
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,218
1245 sqft
“At last, a management company that delivers what others only promise; maintenance free, resort style living! Set in unique and convenient neighborhoods; NHE properties offer a fresh alternative to city living.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
9 Units Available
Grove Park- Sunset
Hawthorne Northside
600 Merrimon Ave, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,140
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
864 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1119 sqft
Located in a very walkable neighborhood with easy access to public bus and UNCA shuttle routes. Walk to UNC-Asheville or downtown Asheville for entertainment. Recently renovated and luxury interiors. Pool, yoga studio and more.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Lakeview Park
399 Stratford Road
399 Stratford Road, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,500
813 sqft
399 Stratford Road Available 08/15/20 Fantastic 1930s Cottage - Completely Renovated - This one-level home has been renovated top to bottom and includes great outdoor space - a large deck, grassy lawn, and beautiful landscaping.

1 of 60

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
162 Wembley Rd.
162 Wembley Road, Asheville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Fully Furnished home near downtown Asheville - All you need are your clothes to move into this spacious three bedroom two bath house! Located just off of Merrimon Ave.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
9 Lynwood Cir
9 Lynwood Circle, Buncombe County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1250 sqft
Single Level Brick Home in the Erwin School District. 3 Bedroom 1.5 Baths - Single Level Brick Home in the Erwin School District. Conveniently located approx 10 minutes to Downtown Asheville. This home offers 3 bedrooms 1.
Results within 5 miles of Woodfin
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
19 Units Available
Reserve at Asheville
11 Asheville Springs Cir, Asheville, NC
Studio
$870
615 sqft
1 Bedroom
$940
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1080 sqft
Reserve at Asheville offers community amenities built for your everyday lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
17 Units Available
White Oak Grove Apartments
275 Hazel Mill Road, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1228 sqft
At White Oak Grove Apartments, we elevate the standard of Asheville living by combining beautiful, well-lit living spaces with contemporary finishes for a luxury feel that you can only get here.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
14 Units Available
Historic Biltmore Village
The District
100 District Dr, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,225
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,070
1551 sqft
Asheville has consistently been recognized as one of the “Best Places to Live in America,” (Frommers). The District is located moments from Biltmore Village, which is widely known as one of the south’s most unique travel destination towns.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
17 Units Available
Beverly Hills
Verde Vista
4110 Verde Vista Cir, Asheville, NC
Studio
$980
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,046
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1121 sqft
Welcome to Verde Vista, conveniently located in the heart of Asheville, North Carolina! In addition to providing our residents with the latest features and convenient services, this beautiful community offers spectacular views of the Blue Ridge and
Verified

1 of 70

Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
6 Units Available
Downtown Asheville
The Lofts at South Slope
162 Coxe Avenue, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,266
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,804
1062 sqft
Who says upscale living and historic can't coexist? At The Lofts at South Slope, our unique community places you right in the middle of the South Slope brewing district.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 22 at 10:40 AM
21 Units Available
Chunn's Cove
Willow Ridge
415 Chunns Cove Rd, Asheville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
800 sqft
Due to COVID-19 precautions, we are open from 10AM-4PM by appointment only until further notice.
Verified

1 of 78

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
15 Units Available
Hawthorne at Weaverville
20 Weaver View Cir, Weaverville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,213
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,477
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lots of amenities near the Blue Ridge Parkway. On-site yoga, pool, business center, playground and bike storage. Interiors include granite countertops, walk-in closets, and a patio or balcony. Pet-friendly with a grooming area.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
14 Units Available
Malvern Hills
Hawthorne at Bear Creek
110 Bear Creek Ln, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,078
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,144
844 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,374
1073 sqft
Modern, updated community near Malvern Park, I-40, and I-240. Recently renovated to include stainless-steel appliances, in-unit laundry, and fireplaces. On-site pool, coffee bar, and community garden. Pet-friendly with a dog park.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
$
15 Units Available
East End - Valley Street
The Retreat at Hunt Hill
32 Ardmion Park, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$992
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1191 sqft
Stunning scenic views and within walking distance of downtown Asheville. Refreshing pool, on-site gym and luxury clubhouse perfect for socializing and relaxing. Granite counters, hardwood floors, and private patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
$
11 Units Available
East End - Valley Street
Woodberry
10 Alexander Dr, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
910 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
As a resident of our Asheville apartment community, you'll enjoy a range of high-end amenites from vaulted ceilings and sky lights to fully-equipped kitchens and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
14 Units Available
Five Points
The Harrison
257 Broadway Street, Asheville, NC
Studio
$1,175
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1135 sqft
Live and work in Asheville’s walkable Five Points neighborhood at The Harrison.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
5 Units Available
East End - Valley Street
Beaucatcher Flats
128 Florence St, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,262
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,627
1141 sqft
This is new territory for those seeking the full Asheville experience - luxury apartment living, with the mountains at your door and the city at your feet.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
49 Riverview Drive
49 Riverview Drive, Asheville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
672 sqft
49 Riverview Drive Available 08/10/20 Cozy 2-Bedroom Home near River Arts District & Haywood Road - THIS IS A TENANT-OCCUPIED PROPERTY. DUE TO COVID-19, WE WILL SHOW THE PROPERTY AFTER JULY 31ST. NO EXCEPTIONS.

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
857 West Pointe Drive
857 West Pointe Drive, Asheville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1750 sqft
Super conveniently located end unit townhome just minutes from the grocery store, shopping, dining, and all of your favorite West Asheville amenities. 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home. Master is on the main floor.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Historic Montford
23-B Courtland Avenue
23 Courtland Ave, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
23-B Courtland Avenue Available 08/01/20 Charming Furnished Two-Bedroom in Historic Montford - 23-B Courtland Avenue is a bright and spacious two-bedroom fully-furnished apartment less than a mile to the heart of downtown Asheville.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Woodfin, NC

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Woodfin apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Woodfin 1 Bedroom ApartmentsWoodfin 2 Bedroom ApartmentsWoodfin 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsWoodfin 3 Bedroom ApartmentsWoodfin Accessible Apartments
Woodfin Apartments with BalconiesWoodfin Apartments with GymsWoodfin Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWoodfin Apartments with ParkingWoodfin Apartments with Pools
Woodfin Apartments with Washer-DryersWoodfin Dog Friendly ApartmentsWoodfin Furnished ApartmentsWoodfin Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Asheville, NCJohnson City, TNGreer, SCTaylors, SC
Weaverville, NCElizabethton, TNWade Hampton, SCTravelers Rest, SC
Hendersonville, NCSlater-Marietta, SCSwannanoa, NCMorristown, TN

Apartments Near Colleges

East Tennessee State UniversityMilligan College
Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College
University of North Carolina at Asheville