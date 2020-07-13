Apartment List
146 Apartments for rent in Taylors, SC with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Taylors apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:48am
$
9 Units Available
Palmetto Place
4807 Old Spartanburg Rd, Taylors, SC
1 Bedroom
$899
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$976
972 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1162 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
4 Units Available
The Chimneys
4990 Old Spartanburg Rd, Taylors, SC
1 Bedroom
$800
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
834 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Call Us Today to Schedule YOUR Virtual Tour!
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
2 Units Available
Greyeagle
4551 Old Spartanburg Rd, Taylors, SC
1 Bedroom
$795
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
1060 sqft
Welcome home to Greyeagle, the best-kept secret in Taylors, South Carolina. Enjoy the convenience of being close to everything with easy access to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, local parks, and schools.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
113 Haven Reach Way
113 Haven Reach Way, Taylors, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1328 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home in Spring Haven Subdivision! - 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home in Spring Haven Subdivision! Solar Panels Included - Great Savings on Electric Bill! Located right off Rutherford Rd, the home has easy access to Downtown Greenville

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
9 Summerdale Dr
9 Summerdale Drive, Taylors, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1908 sqft
Gorgeous 4bd 2.5ba 2 car garage home for rent in the heart of Taylors. Beautiful front porch for those summer nights. Beautiful hardwoods throughout the first floor. Large kitchen with granite counter tops and beautiful back splash.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
26 Rock Garden Lane
26 Rock Garden Lane, Taylors, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Don't miss this 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhome in Pebble Gardens. Convenient location close to downtown Greenville, Greer, and Travelers Rest.

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 02:19am
1 Unit Available
503 Red Ledge Court
503 Red Ledge Court, Taylors, SC
5 Bedrooms
$2,300
3200 sqft
**Showings available starting 8/1** Call Carolina Moves at 864.475.1234 to schedule a showing. Visit our website at www.carolinamovespm.com to apply now.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 02:19am
1 Unit Available
198 Tanner Road
198 Tanner Road, Taylors, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,525
1927 sqft
Charming 4 bedroom 2.5 bath ranch style home in Taylors. This property provides a wonderful open floor plan with great natural light. Kitchen comes equipped with a stove/oven, dishwasher, and disposal. Ceiling fans throughout.

1 of 23

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
320 Runion Lake Ct
320 Runion Lake Ct, Taylors, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1786 sqft
PRICE IMPROVEMENT! Beautiful Home in Taylors 4 Bed 3 Bath with Fenced Yard! - **LAWN MAINTENANCE INCLUDED** Are you looking for a home in Taylors? This 4 Bedroom 3 Bathroom in the new Runion Estates subdivision is the one you're looking for.

1 of 19

Last updated March 23 at 07:14pm
1 Unit Available
100 Stallings Road
100 Stallings Rd, Taylors, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1200 sqft
PROPERTY DESCRIPTION Welcome to your new home! Wonderful 2BR/2.5BA townhome in the popular Pebble Creek community! Wonderful floorplan! Unit has been maintained well. The heat pump and appliances are less than 2 years old.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
205 Bendingwood Circle
205 Bendingwood Circle, Taylors, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2400 sqft
205 Bendingwood Circle Available 07/17/20 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath home in Taylors - This 4 bedroom, 2.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
14 Units Available
Crescent Park Commons
1200 Crescent Park Lane, Greer, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,005
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1243 sqft
Welcome home to Crescent Park Commons Apartments, the Greenville area's most spectacular way to live in the lap of luxury! Crescent Park Commons offers distinctive architectural elements in our spacious floor plans, unparalleled amenities and
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
19 Units Available
Crescent Park Commons
1200 Crescent Park Lane, Greer, SC
1 Bedroom
$864
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$959
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,269
1187 sqft
Phase Two Opening Late Summer 2020! Brand New Construction Apartment Homes - Now Leasing! Welcome home to Crescent Park Commons Apartments, the Greenville area's most spectacular way to live in the lap of luxury! Crescent Park Commons offers
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
22 Units Available
Polos at Hudson Corners
2211 Hudson Rd, Greer, SC
1 Bedroom
$855
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,412
1196 sqft
Featuring varying, spacious floor plans, these Greer apartment homes boast a bark park, an indoor racquetball court and a pool. Interiors feature large closets, gourmet kitchens and in-unit laundry. Near Interstates 85 and 385.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
231 Spring Crossing Cir
231 Spring Crossing Circle, Greer, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1482 sqft
231 Spring Crossing Cir Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom 2.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
370 Juniper Bend Circle
370 Juniper Bend Circle, Wade Hampton, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1282 sqft
370 Juniper Bend Circle Available 08/01/20 No Yard Maintenance! Minutes from Pelham Road, Haywood Road, and Main Interstates! Community Pool! - **PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS** **AVAILABILITY DATE IS TENTATIVE ON CURRENT TENANTS' MOVE OUT

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
19 Lovvorn Ct 19
19 Lovvorn Ct, Greenville County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2700 sqft
Unit 19 Available 07/15/20 Beautiful home near downtown - Property Id: 203346 This spectacular home is designed with a refreshing color pallet.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
503 Mc Kenna Cir
503 McKenna Cir, Wade Hampton, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1296 sqft
Fantastic location! Easy access to many areas of Greenville, Greer, and Taylors. Click here to fill in your application. www.thepmpeople.com/app We will not charge $30 application fee unless your application is processed.

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
203 Kylemore Lane
203 Kylemore Lane, Greer, SC
5 Bedrooms
$1,995
2326 sqft
Spacious open floorpan home in Greer! Home futures Guest Room with Full Bathroom and Laundry on main floor. Second floor has 4 large size Bedrooms, Loft and Master Bedroom with siting room/study.

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 02:19am
1 Unit Available
100 Lytle Street
100 Lytle Street, Greenville County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
3024 sqft
Beautiful brick 4 bed/2.5 bath home in the popular Silverleaf Community. There is a large bonus room that can also be used as a fifth bedroom. This home provides TONS of natural light and great storage.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
17 Grey Oak Trail
17 Grey Oak Trl, Greenville County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1600 sqft
Available 07/18/20 NEW COMMUNITY IN GREER!! - Property Id: 318906 BRAND NEW!! Townhome in great location off Hammett Bridge Rd in Greer w easy access to 85 and nearby to shopping, dining and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
17 Units Available
Viola Street Area
Northpointe
400 East Stone Avenue, Greenville, SC
Studio
$1,010
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,355
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1125 sqft
We are NOW OPEN for tours. Contact us for your appointment today! Please feel free to view our current availability here on our website.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
20 Units Available
Abberly Market Point
30 Market Point Dr, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,112
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,544
1344 sqft
Luxury living right off I-85. New construction with a saltwater pool, outdoor kitchen area, fire pit and bark park. Featuring hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and spacious floor plans. Contemporary cabinetry and subway tile.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
14 Units Available
Bell Roper Mountain
230 Roper Mountain Rd Ext, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$885
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,069
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1340 sqft
The Shops at Greenridge and Magnolia Park are each easily accessible from this property. Community amenities include a clubhouse, garage parking, swimming pool and valet. Units include washer/dryer hookups and walk-in closets.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Taylors, SC

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Taylors apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

