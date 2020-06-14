Apartment List
118 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Rolesville, NC

Finding an apartment in Rolesville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your d... Read Guide >

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
1 Unit Available
625 Ashbrittle Drive
625 Ashbrittle Drive, Rolesville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1592 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
138 Virginia Water Dr
138 Virginia Water Drive, Rolesville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2482 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom Home with Bonus Room Available NOW! - This gorgeous home just minutes from Wake Forest offers an open floorplan with designated dining room, breakfast nook overlooking the backyard, stainless steel appliances, gas, range, granite

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
103 Leighann Ridge Ln
103 Leighann Ridge Lane, Rolesville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1755 sqft
Former end unit model home in desirable Granite Ridge has upgrades throughout! Open floorplan, FR w/stone FP, Kit w/island, breakfast bar, SS appliances, granite counters, & tile backsplash. Lg. master w/tray ceiling, walk-in closet.
1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2308 Longmont Drive
2308 Longmont Drive, Wake Forest, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1772 sqft
Lovely ranch home located in popular Austin Creek. Open floor plan and upgrades throughout including granite, tankless water heater, master bath tile and more. Large front porch and covered back porch offer peaceful settings.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1001 Fairlong Road
1001 Fairlong Road, Wake County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1400 sqft
Available now! Pets negotiable w/fee. Wonderful 3bdr/1.5 bath home with rocking chair front porch on almost 1/2 acre lot. Laminate flooring throughout living area. Kitchen has solid surface countertops and SS appliances.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:33am
1 Unit Available
3822 Heritage View Trail
3822 Heritage View Trail, Wake Forest, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1280 sqft
Location, location, location! This beautiful, town home is situated near the Heritage Swim Club and Lazy River! The floor plan features an open living room and dining area, a kitchen with abundant cherry-stained cabinetry, a breakfast bar and
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
5401 North
9 Units Available
Hudson 5401
7760 Midtown Market Avenue Bldg C, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,070
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1084 sqft
Welcome to Hudson 5401 Apartments, located between I-540 and Highway 401 in Raleigh’s fastest growing neighborhood, 5401 North.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
20 Units Available
Columns at Wakefield
14114 Chriswick House Ln, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$893
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,223
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,316
1425 sqft
Enjoy the peace of mind of living in a gated community within walking distance to shopping, dining, and movies. Just minutes from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary, Falls Lake, the YMCA, Rex Wellness Center and historic Wake Forest.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:21am
37 Units Available
Legacy at Wakefield
14411 Calloway Gap Road, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$959
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,218
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,452
1406 sqft
Explore the brilliance of a perfectly balanced live, work, play setting full of adventure and entertainment that is something special. Simplify your life with maintenance-free living in one of our spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
54 Units Available
The Residences at Wakefield
12201 Oakwood View Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$961
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,038
1266 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,303
1465 sqft
Newly renovated units with private balconies, high ceilings and large windows. Conveniently located close to I-540 and Wakefield Shopping Center. Community with a basketball court, lounge and poolside pavilion.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
12 Units Available
Caveness Farms Apartment Homes
1760 Pasture Walk Dr, Wake Forest, NC
1 Bedroom
$970
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,456
1475 sqft
Convenient to Capital Boulevard. Floor plans feature master bedrooms with oversized closets, kitchens with pantries, and private patios with scenic views. On-site nature trail, pet park, outdoor swimming pool, and stocked lake with fishing pier.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
22 Units Available
Aston
1524 Woodfield Creek Dr, Wake Forest, NC
1 Bedroom
$990
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1381 sqft
Quiet community located close to Wake Forest but in a quiet setting. One-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans have stainless steel sinks, granite countertops and washer/dryer in-unit.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
2 Units Available
River Haven
9310 River Haven Place, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$900
918 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1043 sqft
Due to COVID-19 precautions, we are open from 10AM-4PM by appointment only until further notice.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 12:19am
$
16 Units Available
Capital Creek at Heritage
1910 Capital Creek Drive, Wake Forest, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,035
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1254 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1491 sqft
This property is associated between all the dining and shopping options along Forestville Road and South Main Street. The smoke-free community is pet-friendly and a pool, clubhouse and wine room. Units feature hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
28 Units Available
Level at 401
5721 Goodstone Drive, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$905
627 sqft
1 Bedroom
$975
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1235 sqft
Level at 401 in Raleigh, NC offers modern, updated units in the most happening area of Raleigh. Level at 401 is pet-friendly and in walking distance to dining and shopping.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
$
Contact for Availability
Ardmore Heritage
1747 Alexander Springs Ln, Wake Forest, NC
1 Bedroom
$995
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1430 sqft
Come home to Ardmore Heritage located in Wake Forest's upscale Heritage neighborhood with quick access to the area's best dining and shopping.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
1 Unit Available
2941 Carriage Meadows Drive
2941 Carriage Meadows Drive, Wake Forest, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2464 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
1 Unit Available
209 Amaryllis Way
209 Amaryllis Way, Wake Forest, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1827 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
1 Unit Available
2952 Landing Falls Lane
2952 Landing Falls Lane, Raleigh, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2433 sqft
Your new home features a 3 level floor plan with 3 full baths, a half bath, and 4 bedrooms! Additional features include stone on front with vertical vinyl siding. Also includes sidelights, open rail front porch and fully sodded lawn.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
1 Unit Available
3345 Daingerfield Drive
3345 Daingerfield Drive, Raleigh, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1900 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
Northeast
1 Unit Available
619 East Nelson Avenue
619 East Nelson Avenue, Wake Forest, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1310 sqft
HURRY.. Now offering 1-month free! If you apply, get approved, and move in by July 1st and get September for Free.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
1 Unit Available
3804 Chokecherry Lane
3804 Chokecherry Lane, Raleigh, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,745
1984 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5509 Keowee Way
5509 Keowee Way, Raleigh, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1878 sqft
Move in by July 1st And Get 1 Month FREE!!!! Available Now! Beautiful 3 Bedroom Home with large fenced in yard and Office! -Riverside-Raleigh! - Move in by July 1st And Get 1 Month FREE!!!! Available Now! This beautiful home is located in the

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3613 Pinkham Way
3613 Pinkham Way, Raleigh, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
2076 sqft
$500 MOVE IN SPECIAL!! Located in the McKinley Mill subdivision this three bedroom home is available for immediate move in. Walk into open living/dining room.Kitchen with great counter space, plus eat in kitchen.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Rolesville, NC

Finding an apartment in Rolesville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

