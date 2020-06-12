/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
10 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Richlands, NC
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
108 Pete Jones #22
108 Pete Jones Road, Richlands, NC
2 Bedrooms
$900
1200 sqft
108 Pete Jones #22 Available 07/01/20 108 Pete Jones #22 - 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome is Richlands. New LVP flooring & New appliances coming soon! Kitchen cabinets are to be refinished. (RLNE5827442)
Results within 10 miles of Richlands
Verified
Last updated June 11 at 02:24pm
Windsor Place
100 Windsor Cir, Jacksonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$829
792 sqft
At Windsor Place, we are committed to creating a welcoming community for all! From lush interiors to gorgeous landscape, we deliver our residents pure bliss and happiness.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
194 Blue Top Road
194 Blue Top Rd, Onslow County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$675
1008 sqft
Are you looking for a 2 bedroom 2 bathroom duplex just outside of the city hustle and bustle? This might just be the perfect place for you to call home! Very open floor plan with large living room, and eat in kitchen.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
109 Crosslake Lane
109 Crosslake Ln, Onslow County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$625
Welcome home! This adorable home has been well maintained and is practically across the street from Catherine Lake.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
6001 Grandeur Avenue
6001 Grandeur Avenue, Jacksonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$870
6001 Grandeur Avenue Available 05/29/20 2Bed/2.5Bth Duplex W/Scrned Porch! 6001Grandeur - Centrally located Townhome perfect for entertaining and close to shopping and restaurants. 2 Bedrooms and 2.5 Bathrooms.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
405 Falls Cove
405 Falls Cove, Onslow County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$899
Family Friendly neighborhood, with walking areas, schools within walking/biking distance,Community Yard sales every few months, sidewalks, fountain, and much more. This 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is convenient to shopping and restaurants.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
406 Cedar Creek Drive
406 Cedar Creek Drive, Half Moon, NC
2 Bedrooms
$750
882 sqft
Looking for a little seclusion just outside of the city? This 2 bedroom 2 bath duplex off Gum Branch Road with a fenced in backyard is a must see. Nice laminate flooring in the living room, open to kitchen area.
Last updated April 1 at 05:55am
402 Cedar Creek Drive
402 Cedar Creek Drive, Half Moon, NC
2 Bedrooms
$700
882 sqft
402 Cedar Creek Drive Available 04/01/20 Affordable, Nice 2 bedroom 2 bath - Affordable duplex in Cedar Creek. Living room with vaulted ceiling, fireplace, and ceiling fan. Eat-in kitchen with all appliances, and a laundry area.
Last updated March 26 at 01:22am
207 Glen Cannon Drive
207 Glen Cannon Drive, Onslow County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$950
1084 sqft
Beautiful 2 bed/2 bath Townhouse. Home has stainless steel appliances in kitchen. Trash and lawn care for the front yard only is included in the monthly rent. Pets have to be approved by owner. Call today this home will not be on the market long!!
