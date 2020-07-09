Apartment List
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:39 AM

138 Apartments for rent in Piney Green, NC with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Piney Green apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a ... Read Guide >

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
218 Riverstone Court
218 Riverstone Ct, Piney Green, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
Beautiful four bedroom, two and a half bath home located in Sterling Farms subdivision with community pool and clubhouse access! This home is situated on a cul-de-sac so no traffic to worry about here and it's minutes to Base, shopping, and

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
1933 Rolling Ridge Drive
1933 Rolling Ridge Drive, Piney Green, NC
2 Bedrooms
$850
941 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Bath home with a Large Brick Wood Burning Fireplace and Vaulted Ceiling.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
207 Winners Circle
207 Winners Circle, Piney Green, NC
2 Bedrooms
$825
1184 sqft
207 Winners Circle Available 07/31/20 Cozy 2 Bed/2.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
141 Mesa Lane
141 Mesa Lane, Piney Green, NC
2 Bedrooms
$750
WELCOME HOME...Very nice 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhome located just minutes from Camp Lejeune. Home features eat in kitchen, living room with electric fireplace, and attached storage room.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
114 Horse Shoe Bend
114 Horse Shoe Bend, Piney Green, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1402 sqft
Great home in Horse Creek Farms! 3 bedrooms 2 1/2 baths, newly remodled kitchen and a big fenced in back yard. Close to the main gate without the constant noise of city limits.ALL OCCUPANTS OVER 18 MUST COMPLETE AN ONLINE APPLICATION. NO ROOMMATES.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
1900 Rolling Ridge Drive
1900 Rolling Ridge Drive, Piney Green, NC
2 Bedrooms
$850
913 sqft
This well-maintained home is ready for you! Features of the home are a decent sized corner lot, with a chain link fence and is a 2 bed, 2 bath. Off the back patio is a storage area for tenant use! Don't miss out on this great home.

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
205 Carolina Drive
205 Carolina Drive, Piney Green, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1388 sqft
Welcome to the home that has it all! From the moment you walk in, you will be blown away by the laminate flooring! If cooking is your thing, this kitchen, complete with granite counter tops and stainless appliances, is where you will spend your days.

1 of 73

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
106 Dockside Drive
106 Dockside Drive, Piney Green, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
2020 sqft
These beautiful home nestled in Hunter's Creek offers 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths and a half bath. Drive up to this beautiful front yard and well manicured lawn.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
955 W Pueblo Drive
955 West Pueblo Drive, Piney Green, NC
2 Bedrooms
$850
BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOME! Super convenient to Camp Lejeune, shopping, and schools. Great 2 Bedroom, 2.5 bath open floor plan. GREAT LOCATION, DON'T LET THIS OPPORTUNITY PASS YOU BY!!! Let us welcome you to your new home, call today!

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
405 Winners Circle N
405 Winners Circle, Piney Green, NC
2 Bedrooms
$850
Lovely living with a country feel. One car garage, laundry room, walk-in closets, pantry, wood laminate floors in Living area. Lawn care paid by landlord. Tenant must care for flower beds. Tenant must follow all HOA rules.

1 of 9

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
418 Eucalyptus Lane
418 Eucalyptus Lane, Piney Green, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1106 sqft
A great home waiting just for you! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has many wonderful features: a fireplace, deck, eat-in kitchen, beautiful laminate floors, garage, and a fenced-in yard, and is perfectly situated in a cul-de-sac.

1 of 13

Last updated May 15 at 06:27pm
1 Unit Available
408 Winners Circle N
408 Winners Circle, Piney Green, NC
2 Bedrooms
$815
Well maintained 2 bedroom, 2 bath one story town home in Horse Creek Farms. Lawn care provided outside of fenced area. Large shady fenced in back yard. Open living room with electric fireplace. End unit.

1 of 12

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
104 Mulberry Lane
104 Mulberry Lane, Piney Green, NC
3 Bedrooms
$800
Adorable 3 bedroom house that looks absolutely fabulous on the interior. This home includes newer interior paint job, newer appliances, attached garage, fenced in back yard, and so much more.

1 of 25

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2656 Idlebrook Circle
2656 Idlebrook Circle, Piney Green, NC
3 Bedrooms
$952
1132 sqft
2656 Idlebrook Circle Available 05/06/20 FIRST FULL MONTH'S RENT FREE!! - **FIRST FULL MONTH'S RENT FREE!!!!! 2656 Idlebrook is a perfect place to call home.

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
6 Collins Drive
6 Collins Drive, Piney Green, NC
3 Bedrooms
$805
1350 sqft
Cute 3 bedroom 2 bath home with large fenced in back yard and over sized deck. Hardwood floors have been re-finished. Eat-in kitchen, living room and spacious den area. Within running or cycling distance to base. Call and schedule your showing today.

1 of 14

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
1979 W Brandymill Lane
1979 West Brandymill Lane, Piney Green, NC
2 Bedrooms
$775
992 sqft
Living room with fireplace, eat-in kitchen with all appliances, washer/dryer hookups. Large living room with an electric fireplace and a ceiling fan. Two Bedrooms and two full baths upstairs, guest bath downstairs, separate outside storage room.

1 of 16

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
1914 Rolling Ridge Drive
1914 Rolling Ridge Drive, Piney Green, NC
2 Bedrooms
$657
941 sqft
Nice two bedroom two bath duplex that is centrally located. Just minutes to Camp Lejeune, area shopping, restaurants and beaches. The living room features a fireplace that you can cozy up in front of during those cold winter months.

1 of 5

Last updated March 23 at 06:37pm
1 Unit Available
985 W Pueblo Drive
985 West Pueblo Drive, Piney Green, NC
2 Bedrooms
$675
Nice 2 bedroom, 2 bath duplex. Close to shopping center and Camp Lejeune.

1 of 24

Last updated March 12 at 11:14pm
1 Unit Available
213 Mesa Lane
213 Mesa Lane, Piney Green, NC
2 Bedrooms
$795
882 sqft
2 Bedroom home with 2 full bathrooms. Open living room area with vaulted ceiling, ceiling fan and electric heated fireplace. Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring throughout (No Carpet!). Eat-in style kitchen with all appliances and indoor laundry closet.

1 of 19

Last updated March 23 at 06:37pm
1 Unit Available
1514 Tramway Court
1514 Tramway Court, Piney Green, NC
2 Bedrooms
$650
941 sqft
Very Nice two bedroom duplex in Hunters Creek Subdivision.

1 of 18

Last updated March 23 at 06:37pm
1 Unit Available
221 Winners Circle S
221 Winners Circle, Piney Green, NC
2 Bedrooms
$850
1152 sqft
Just minutes from Camp Lejeune- Beautiful townhome with garage and deck in desirable Horse Creek Farms. Two master suites each have full bath and walk-in closet.

1 of 1

Last updated February 20 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
261 Easy Street
261 Easy Street, Piney Green, NC
1 Bedroom
$550
Well maintained one bed one bath unit in quiet subdivision close to main gate with washer and dryer included. Unit has newer roof, ceramic tile, newer carpet, newer appliances, and come with spacious back deck that gives this quaint home charm.

1 of 23

Last updated October 28 at 02:06pm
1 Unit Available
109 Corral Way
109 Corral Way, Piney Green, NC
3 Bedrooms
$900
109 Corral Way Available 11/15/19 Gorgeous 3Bed/2 Full Bath Home ~ 109 Corral Way - Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home Located In The Beautiful Horse Creek Farms Subdivision Less Than 3 Miles From The Camp Lejeune Piney Green Gate!! Interior

1 of 19

Last updated August 20 at 10:27pm
1 Unit Available
201 Rosewood Circle
201 Rosewood Cir, Piney Green, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1460 sqft
Come take a look at this charming three bedroom home with two full bathrooms, eat in kitchen with breakfast bar, dining area, luxurious master suite, two car garage and a lot of fenced, green space to play....
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Piney Green, NC

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Piney Green apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

