Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:26 PM

84 Apartments for rent in Piney Green, NC with balcony

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
805 Ashley Meadow Lane
805 Ashley Meadow Ln, Piney Green, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1863 sqft
Welcome to Hidden Oaks Subdivision in Hunters Creek! Home features an open floor plan & vaulted ceilings throughout. The kitchen has a large island, granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
414 Winners Circle N
414 Winners Circle, Piney Green, NC
2 Bedrooms
$775
Welcome home to this wonderful home with spacious living room with fireplace to snuggle up by on cold nights. The home has 2 large bedrooms and 2 full baths with large closets in each bedroom for lots of storage.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
17 Walnut Drive
17 Walnut Drive, Piney Green, NC
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,050
1794 sqft
Honey, stop the car! This adorable home is very spacious and has recently received a complete over hall to the kitchen, dining and family rooms. From the large covered front porch to the over sized screened in back patio, this home has it all...

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
2606 Brookfield Drive
2606 Brookfield Drive, Piney Green, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
Cute 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with vaulted ceilings in living room, spacious kitchen with dining area, breakfast bar & lots of cabinets, storage shed, patio , bonus room & large back yard.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
109 Skipping Stone Lane
109 Skipping Stone Ln, Piney Green, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
Your going to LOVE this 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home Convenient to Camp Lejeune & local beaches! Large covered Front Porch to welcome your family and guests. Spacious Living Room w/ fireplace and laminate hardwood floors.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
106 Browning Court
106 Browning Court, Piney Green, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1804 sqft
Beautiful home located Off Highway 24 in Hunters Trail area of Midway Park. Three bedroom with a bonus room and 3 full bathrooms. Great location close to Camp Lejeune main gate, Piney Green gate, shopping, and schools. Large deck off the back.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
209 Winners Circle S
209 Winners Circle, Piney Green, NC
2 Bedrooms
$875
1184 sqft
Really nice spacious townhome with one car garage close to Camp Lejeune. Roomy kitchen with all appliances, a pantry, and lots of counter/cabinet space. Laundry and guest bath off kitchen. Two separate master suites with baths upstairs.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
216 Winners Circle S
216 Winners Circle, Piney Green, NC
2 Bedrooms
$875
1152 sqft
Luxury townhome with large, open rooms. Living with fireplace, dining room, eat-in kitchen opens to deck. Guest bath downstairs, all appliances, washer/dryer closet with hookups. Two master suites upstairs, each with full bath and walk in closet.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
413 Sullivan Loop Road
413 Sullivan Loop Rd, Piney Green, NC
2 Bedrooms
$950
Fabulous townhouse in a new subdivision close to the back gate. The Spirit floor plan is perfect for convenience and comfort. You will love retreating upstairs to either bedroom.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
115 Glenside Court
115 Glenside Court, Piney Green, NC
2 Bedrooms
$799
877 sqft
Very nice duplex in Hunter''s Creek subdivision only minutes from base. 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and an Enclosed porch on back and privacy fenced yard. Also an extra parking pad and covered porch. Come check out this beautiful home.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
206 Winners Circle South
206 Winners Circle, Piney Green, NC
2 Bedrooms
$950
1152 sqft
You could be enjoying this tastefully decorated, well maintained end unit townhouse with attached one car garage. Located in a very desirable neighborhood right off of Piney Green Road, close to base, schools, and shopping.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
1169 W Pueblo Drive
1169 Pueblo Dr, Piney Green, NC
2 Bedrooms
$750
992 sqft
A must see! This Cape Cod style home boasts a rare and pleasant covered front porch. Inside you will see a well kept home with modern appliances, flooring, paint, fixtures, etc. The living room has a corner fireplace.

1 of 9

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
418 Eucalyptus Lane
418 Eucalyptus Lane, Piney Green, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
A great home waiting just for you! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has many wonderful features: a fireplace, deck, eat-in kitchen, beautiful laminate floors, garage, and a fenced-in yard, and is perfectly situated in a cul-de-sac.

1 of 25

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2656 Idlebrook Circle
2656 Idlebrook Circle, Piney Green, NC
3 Bedrooms
$952
1132 sqft
2656 Idlebrook Circle Available 05/06/20 FIRST FULL MONTH'S RENT FREE!! - **FIRST FULL MONTH'S RENT FREE!!!!! 2656 Idlebrook is a perfect place to call home.

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
6 Collins Drive
6 Collins Drive, Piney Green, NC
3 Bedrooms
$805
1350 sqft
Cute 3 bedroom 2 bath home with large fenced in back yard and over sized deck. Hardwood floors have been re-finished. Eat-in kitchen, living room and spacious den area. Within running or cycling distance to base. Call and schedule your showing today.

1 of 24

Last updated March 12 at 11:14pm
1 Unit Available
213 Mesa Lane
213 Mesa Lane, Piney Green, NC
2 Bedrooms
$795
882 sqft
2 Bedroom home with 2 full bathrooms. Open living room area with vaulted ceiling, ceiling fan and electric heated fireplace. Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring throughout (No Carpet!). Eat-in style kitchen with all appliances and indoor laundry closet.

1 of 18

Last updated March 23 at 06:37pm
1 Unit Available
221 Winners Circle S
221 Winners Circle, Piney Green, NC
2 Bedrooms
$850
1152 sqft
Just minutes from Camp Lejeune- Beautiful townhome with garage and deck in desirable Horse Creek Farms. Two master suites each have full bath and walk-in closet.

1 of 1

Last updated February 20 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
261 Easy Street
261 Easy Street, Piney Green, NC
1 Bedroom
$550
Well maintained one bed one bath unit in quiet subdivision close to main gate with washer and dryer included. Unit has newer roof, ceramic tile, newer carpet, newer appliances, and come with spacious back deck that gives this quaint home charm.

1 of 23

Last updated October 28 at 02:06pm
1 Unit Available
109 Corral Way
109 Corral Way, Piney Green, NC
3 Bedrooms
$900
1559 sqft
109 Corral Way Available 11/15/19 Gorgeous 3Bed/2 Full Bath Home ~ 109 Corral Way - Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home Located In The Beautiful Horse Creek Farms Subdivision Less Than 3 Miles From The Camp Lejeune Piney Green Gate!! Interior

1 of 12

Last updated December 28 at 08:57pm
1 Unit Available
102 Rivendale Drive
102 Rivendale Drive, Piney Green, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
This beautiful home has 4 large bedrooms, with the master downstairs, 2 1/2 baths, and immaculate inside and out!! Huge fenced in yard with a screened in porch and a patio, and the lot is over an acre.
1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
639 Shadowridge Road
639 Shadowridge Road, Jacksonville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1416 sqft
639 Shadowridge Road Available 07/15/20 Spacious 4 Bedroom 2 and a Half Bath Home - This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home has ample space and can easily become the home you have always wanted.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
210 Fairwood Court
210 Fairwood Court, Jacksonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$825
992 sqft
210 Fairwood Court Available 07/06/20 210 Fairwood Court, Jacksonville - Two bedroom, End unit townhouse. Well maintained. New LVP flooring being installed in kitchen as well as all new carpet between tenants.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
335 W. Frances Street
335 West Frances Street, Jacksonville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$775
335 W. Frances Street Available 07/02/20 Great 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Duplex With A Bonus Room, Centrally Located, Pets Negotiable - Great three bedroom two bath town house with a bonus room.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
804 Huff Drive
804 Huff Drive, Jacksonville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,073
1373 sqft
804 Huff Drive Available 07/13/20 Charming 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home, Centrally Located, Pets Negotiable - This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home is located in Jacksonville! Centrally located so its just minutes to Camp Lejeune Main Gate, other area
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Piney Green, NC

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Piney Green renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

