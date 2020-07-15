/
2 bedroom apartments
11 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Pinehurst, NC
65 McIntyre Road
65 Mcintyre Road, Pinehurst, NC
2 Bedrooms
$850
850 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment in the heart of the Village of Pinehurst. 3 minutes to Hospital and Resort. Washer/dryer hook-ups in unit. One year lease and security deposit required. Pets are permitted with a fee.
The Legends at Morganton Park
500 Legends Dr, Southern Pines, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1162 sqft
The Legends at Morganton Park, located in the charming town of Southern Pines just minutes from Pinehurst, combines elegance with luxurious amenities and personalized services. Our community offers spacious homes which redefine apartment living.
Tyler's Ridge at Sandhills
500 Moonseed Ln, Southern Pines, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1003 sqft
Many upgrades including granite countertops, full-size washers and dryers, built-in microwaves, and large walk-in closets. Just a short walk to the Sandhills Horticultural Gardens. Community includes a one-acre dog park.
520 Little River Farm Boulevard
520 Little River Farm Boulevard, Carthage, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1 TO 12 MONTH RENTALS AVAILABLE WITH DEPOSIT. THE CONDOS ARE TURNKEY, FULLY FURNISHED. FARMLIFE SCHOOL DISTRICT. LOCATED WITH VIEWS OF LITTLE RIVER GOLF COURSE, BESIDE THE FABULOUS CLUBHOUSE.
508 Little River Farm Boulevard
508 Little River Farm Boulevard, Carthage, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1100 sqft
1 TO 4 MONTH RENTALS AVAILABLE WITH DEPOSIT. THE CONDOS ARE TURNKEY, FULLY FURNISHED. FARMLIFE SCHOOL DISTRICT. LOCATED WITH VIEWS OF LITTLE RIVER GOLF COURSE, BESIDE THE FABULOUS CLUBHOUSE. YOU DON'T HAVE TO BE A MEMBER TO PLAY THE COURSE.
516 Little River Farm Boulevard
516 Little River Farm Boulevard, Carthage, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
MONTHLY RENTALS INCLUDE WATER & SEWER, HIGH SPEED WIFI, CABLE TV, ELECTRICITY, WITH A DEPOSIT. , FARMLIFE SCHOOL DISTRICT. NEAR THE FABULOUS CLUBHOUSE . PRICE INCLUDES 3 FLAT SCREEN TVs UPGRADED.
512 Little River Farm Boulevard
512 Little River Farm Boulevard, Carthage, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1100 sqft
1 TO 12 MONTH RENTALS AVAILABLE WITH DEPOSIT. THE CONDOS ARE TURNKEY, FULLY FURNISHED. LOCATED WITH VIEWS OF LITTLE RIVER GOLF COURSE,. WATER, SEWER, ELECTRICITY, CABLE TV AND HIGH SPEED WIRELESS INTERNET INCLUDED. $1300 + Tax ...
201 Muirkirk Way
201 Muirkirk Way, Aberdeen, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
WATERFRONT 2BR-2BA split floor-plan with separate Den, a large vaulted Living Room AND a screened Porch overlooking the water! Paved Driveway, private Garage, and Gas Fireplace. Located on the Southern Pines and Aberdeen border off Saunders Blvd.
518 Little River Farm Boulevard
518 Little River Farm Boulevard, Carthage, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
MONTHLY RENTALS INCLUDE WATER & SEWER, HIGH SPEED WIFI, CABLE TV, ELECTRICITY, WITH A DEPOSIT. , FARMLIFE SCHOOL DISTRICT. NEAR THE FABULOUS CLUBHOUSE . PRICE INCLUDES 3 FLAT SCREEN TVs UPGRADED.
510 Little River Farm Boulevard
510 Little River Farm Boulevard, Carthage, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1100 sqft
1 TO 4 MONTH RENTALS AVAILABLE WITH DEPOSIT. THE CONDOS ARE TURNKEY, FULLY FURNISHED. FARMLIFE SCHOOL DISTRICT. LOCATED WITH VIEWS OF LITTLE RIVER GOLF COURSE, BESIDE THE FABULOUS CLUBHOUSE. YOU DON'T HAVE TO BE A MEMBER TO PLAY THE COURSE.
506 Little River Farm Boulevard
506 Little River Farm Boulevard, Carthage, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1100 sqft
1 TO 12 MONTH RENTALS AVAILABLE WITH DEPOSIT. THE CONDOS ARE TURNKEY, FULLY FURNISHED. FARMLIFE SCHOOL DISTRICT. LOCATED WITH VIEWS OF LITTLE RIVER GOLF COURSE, BESIDE THE FABULOUS CLUBHOUSE. YOU DON'T HAVE TO BE A MEMBER TO PLAY THE COURSE.
