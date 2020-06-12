/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020
23 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Pinehurst, NC
6 Flint Court
6 Flint Court, Pinehurst, NC
This four bedroom, 3 & 1/2 bath, two story, brick exterior home is nestled on a quiet cul-de-sac in a wonderful neighborhood near Lake Pinehurst! The home has mature landscaping with irrigation system and a private back yard and deck.
80 Tamarisk Lane
80 Tamarisk Lane, Pinehurst, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
Single level split bedroom plan, with hardwoods throughout, great cul de sac location, walk to the village, Carolina room, fenced in yard, low maintenance home. Owner is also a N.C. REALTOR
5 Alexander Lane
5 Alexander Lane, Pinehurst, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Home recently painted, new carpet, new blinds. Cute home with master on main level and 2 bedrooms up. Cul de sac location in convenient VIllage Acres. Annual lease only
8 Mcgrath Lane
8 Mcgrath Lane, Pinehurst, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1796 sqft
Short term, fully furnished, utilities included! An open floor plan welcomes you into this modern and sleek home. Brand new appliances, flooring, paint, finished and more.
Results within 1 mile of Pinehurst
The Legends at Morganton Park
500 Legends Dr, Southern Pines, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1320 sqft
The Legends at Morganton Park, located in the charming town of Southern Pines just minutes from Pinehurst, combines elegance with luxurious amenities and personalized services. Our community offers spacious homes which redefine apartment living.
26 Deacon Palmer Drive
26 Deacon Palmer Place, Southern Pines, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2370 sqft
26 Deacon Palmer is located in the beautiful and lovely community of Midsouth Club.
1661 Linden Road
1661 Linden Road, Moore County, NC
Metticulously cared for charming and updated farm house, situated on 20 + private acres. This very private setting in the popular area of Linden Rd., just minutes to shopping and Village of Pinehurst.
Knollwood Village
645 Redwood Drive
645 Redwood Drive, Southern Pines, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Great townhouse in prime location of Knollwood, close to downtown Southern Pines, and minutes from Pinehurst also. Come see this huge 3 bedroom townhouse with loads of extra space for your guests or crafting.
National Golf Club
50 Prestonfield Drive
50 Prestonfield Court, Southern Pines, NC
Gorgeous custom-built home in National available for rent July 2020. This 5 bedroom home is absolutely stunning with beautiful golf views of the 16th fairway on Pinehurst #9.
Results within 5 miles of Pinehurst
Tyler's Ridge at Sandhills
500 Moonseed Ln, Southern Pines, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1265 sqft
Many upgrades including granite countertops, full-size washers and dryers, built-in microwaves, and large walk-in closets. Just a short walk to the Sandhills Horticultural Gardens. Community includes a one-acre dog park.
7 Par Drive
7 Par Drive, Whispering Pines, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2166 sqft
Welcome to 7 Par Drive! Gorgeous Ranch Style Home - Golf Front Property: Available for June Move-in. Home has a great flowing floor plan with beautiful windows and is PET FRIENDLY.
459 Avenue Of The Carolinas
459 Avenue of the Carolinas, Southern Pines, NC
Located in a quiet neighborhood, this meticulously maintained and welcoming home offers beauty and privacy.
31 Elk Ridge Lane
31 Elk Ridge Lane, Southern Pines, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Townhouse/Condo in Elk Ridge. The amazing living space is designed to maximize convenience in what feels like room to spare! Bedrooms are all good sized. Master is on the first floor! A perfect layout for singles, couples, or families.
Highland Trails
110 Grampian Way
110 Grampian Way, Moore County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1683 sqft
Nestled on a wooded hill in Highland Trails, this 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch has gleaming hardwood floors and tile baths. The open floor plan offers plenty of space for family living. Bookcases flank the brick fireplace in the family room.
130 Pinebranch Court
130 Pine Branch Ct, Southern Pines, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
Luxury townhome living in the heart of Downtown Southern Pines! Close to shops and restaurants, this 3 bedroom 2.5 bath has excellent finishes and a comfortable layout.
1624 E Indiana Avenue
1624 East Indiana Avenue, Southern Pines, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Recently Reconstructed Townhome for Rent and/or Sale in Southern Pines!!! Secluded No Exterior Maintenance Townhome, within a small/private HOA. Enjoy this 3Bd/2.
Southern Pines
295 Cliff Road
295 Cliff Road, Southern Pines, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
Available July 1, GREAT HOME IN SOUTHERN PINES! 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath, single-level home on almost an acre. Desirable location with mature landscaping and a large, private, back yard.
430 N May Street
430 North May Street, Southern Pines, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Great location within walking distance from historic downtown Southern Pines. This beautiful 2 story cottage style home has a wonderful open floor plan.
320 Shields Road
320 Shields Road, Moore County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
Available 5/1.
337 Kerr Lake
337 Kerr Lake Road, Aberdeen, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
A beautiful home in the Legacy Lakes neighborhood in Aberdeen. Two bedrooms (office can be used as a 3rd bedroom, as it does have a closet) and two full bathrooms.
514 N Page Street
514 North Page Street, Southern Pines, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,920
Perfect location with in two blocks from downtown Southern Pines. Home built in 2015 with double garage and open floor plan. Large corner lot with spacious deck built for entertaining.
Results within 10 miles of Pinehurst
Seven Lakes North
117 Fox Run Court
117 Fox Run Court, Seven Lakes, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
SEVEN LAKES NORTH! 117 Fox Run Ct, Seven Lakes NC, 27376 Like-new home on a quiet Cul-de-Sac,across the street from Lake Ramapo. The Rear Deck and Screened Porch overlook a beautiful Horse Farm.
Seven Lakes West
118 Schever Road
118 Schever Road, Seven Lakes, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2850 sqft
Custom built home in Seven Lakes West. Enjoy living in this gated lake community with a pool and play grounds. The main level has a formal DR, Den, LR with propane FP, open Kitchen with Granite Counters and Gas Stove. Separate laundry room.