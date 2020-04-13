8 Mcgrath Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Short term, fully furnished, utilities included! An open floor plan welcomes you into this modern and sleek home. Brand new appliances, flooring, paint, finished and more. Granite countertops and custom cabinets in the kitchen open into the great room. With windows across the entire back of the house, the natural light streams into the living space. Three comfortably sized bedrooms with large closets all feature wall mounted TVs with cable, ceiling fans, and window treatments. The bathrooms have been updated with bright new fixtures, countertops, and decor. The large deck overlooks the easy to maintain yard, and provides additional entertaining or relaxation space. A two car garage walks into a convenient mud area and laundry room with washer and dryer included. All SPM rental homes are required to enroll into our Utilities and Maintenance Reduction Program. $15/month will have custom fit high quality air filters delivered right to your door.