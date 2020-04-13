All apartments in Pinehurst
8 Mcgrath Lane

8 Mcgrath Lane · (910) 420-0992
Location

8 Mcgrath Lane, Pinehurst, NC 28374

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Short term, fully furnished, utilities included! An open floor plan welcomes you into this modern and sleek home. Brand new appliances, flooring, paint, finished and more. Granite countertops and custom cabinets in the kitchen open into the great room. With windows across the entire back of the house, the natural light streams into the living space. Three comfortably sized bedrooms with large closets all feature wall mounted TVs with cable, ceiling fans, and window treatments. The bathrooms have been updated with bright new fixtures, countertops, and decor. The large deck overlooks the easy to maintain yard, and provides additional entertaining or relaxation space. A two car garage walks into a convenient mud area and laundry room with washer and dryer included. All SPM rental homes are required to enroll into our Utilities and Maintenance Reduction Program. $15/month will have custom fit high quality air filters delivered right to your door.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 Mcgrath Lane have any available units?
8 Mcgrath Lane has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8 Mcgrath Lane have?
Some of 8 Mcgrath Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 Mcgrath Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8 Mcgrath Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 Mcgrath Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8 Mcgrath Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pinehurst.
Does 8 Mcgrath Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8 Mcgrath Lane does offer parking.
Does 8 Mcgrath Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8 Mcgrath Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 Mcgrath Lane have a pool?
No, 8 Mcgrath Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8 Mcgrath Lane have accessible units?
No, 8 Mcgrath Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8 Mcgrath Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8 Mcgrath Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 8 Mcgrath Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 8 Mcgrath Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
