3 bedroom 2 bath manufactured home. 1600 sf. Huge dream kitchen! Kitchen eating area over-looking a spacious den on a lower level. Large living room. Beautiful master bedroom on the opposite side of the house from the other 2 bedrooms. An amazing master bath with garden tub, shower and closet. Large master walk-in closet. The second bathroom is divided by to spacious bedrooms. There is a back porch that is perfect for summer barbecues! Amazing yard and plenty of privacy!