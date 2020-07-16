230 Smallwood Road

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly parking ceiling fan microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly parking

How about an awesome home with an insane amount of room, awesome back yard and fantastic flooring? Well, here it is. This 3 bed, 2.5 bath home located within minutes to Camp Lejeune backgate and downtown Swansboro is perfect for you and everyone you know. Almost 1700 square feet of home welcomes you after a long day at work. Entertain in the open kitchen and private backyard, play with family and friends along the quiet street. Ceiling fans, laminate flooring, nice paint. Big and small pets allowed, NO CATS. Make your appointment today because this home will go fast!