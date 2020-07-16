All apartments in Onslow County
Last updated April 7 2020 at 11:27 PM

230 Smallwood Road

230 Smallwood Road · (910) 355-0397
Location

230 Smallwood Road, Onslow County, NC 28539

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
How about an awesome home with an insane amount of room, awesome back yard and fantastic flooring? Well, here it is. This 3 bed, 2.5 bath home located within minutes to Camp Lejeune backgate and downtown Swansboro is perfect for you and everyone you know. Almost 1700 square feet of home welcomes you after a long day at work. Entertain in the open kitchen and private backyard, play with family and friends along the quiet street. Ceiling fans, laminate flooring, nice paint. Big and small pets allowed, NO CATS. Make your appointment today because this home will go fast!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 230 Smallwood Road have any available units?
230 Smallwood Road has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 230 Smallwood Road have?
Some of 230 Smallwood Road's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 230 Smallwood Road currently offering any rent specials?
230 Smallwood Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 230 Smallwood Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 230 Smallwood Road is pet friendly.
Does 230 Smallwood Road offer parking?
Yes, 230 Smallwood Road offers parking.
Does 230 Smallwood Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 230 Smallwood Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 230 Smallwood Road have a pool?
No, 230 Smallwood Road does not have a pool.
Does 230 Smallwood Road have accessible units?
No, 230 Smallwood Road does not have accessible units.
Does 230 Smallwood Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 230 Smallwood Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 230 Smallwood Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 230 Smallwood Road does not have units with air conditioning.
