Oak City, NC
105 S Maple Street
Last updated May 5 2020 at 5:17 AM

105 S Maple Street

105 South Maple Street · (812) 322-7676
Location

105 South Maple Street, Oak City, NC 27857

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1800 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
Available early August 2020. 105 S. Maple Street Bloomington Indiana. On the main level is the Living room........great light. Beyond is the large, well equipped kitchen. Off of that is an enclosed sunroom, with a door to a 20' x 25' deck with a portion of it covered....good spot to sit at a bistro table during an afternoon thunderstorm. A door off the kitchen leads to the full basement and washer/dryer. The stairway up is in the living room, where at the end of the hall is the one full bath, all ceramic tile with tub and shower. To either side are the two very large bedrooms both with walk in closets and one regular closet. All Hardwood floors throughout. Central air. Washer /dryer. This is a no smoking, no pets rental This home is approx. 1800 sq. ft. not including the basement. $15 Water, mowing, etc. charge. $10. trash charge. Very walk able to Indiana University, five blocks, to The B-Line Trail, Bloomingfoods, The Downtown Square and all its shops and restaurants. On the busline. 24 hour maintenance service. This is a no smoking, no pets rental. References checked.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 S Maple Street have any available units?
105 S Maple Street has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 105 S Maple Street have?
Some of 105 S Maple Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 S Maple Street currently offering any rent specials?
105 S Maple Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 S Maple Street pet-friendly?
No, 105 S Maple Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oak City.
Does 105 S Maple Street offer parking?
No, 105 S Maple Street does not offer parking.
Does 105 S Maple Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 105 S Maple Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 S Maple Street have a pool?
No, 105 S Maple Street does not have a pool.
Does 105 S Maple Street have accessible units?
No, 105 S Maple Street does not have accessible units.
Does 105 S Maple Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 105 S Maple Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 105 S Maple Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 105 S Maple Street has units with air conditioning.
