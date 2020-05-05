Amenities

Available early August 2020. 105 S. Maple Street Bloomington Indiana. On the main level is the Living room........great light. Beyond is the large, well equipped kitchen. Off of that is an enclosed sunroom, with a door to a 20' x 25' deck with a portion of it covered....good spot to sit at a bistro table during an afternoon thunderstorm. A door off the kitchen leads to the full basement and washer/dryer. The stairway up is in the living room, where at the end of the hall is the one full bath, all ceramic tile with tub and shower. To either side are the two very large bedrooms both with walk in closets and one regular closet. All Hardwood floors throughout. Central air. Washer /dryer. This is a no smoking, no pets rental This home is approx. 1800 sq. ft. not including the basement. $15 Water, mowing, etc. charge. $10. trash charge. Very walk able to Indiana University, five blocks, to The B-Line Trail, Bloomingfoods, The Downtown Square and all its shops and restaurants. On the busline. 24 hour maintenance service. This is a no smoking, no pets rental. References checked.