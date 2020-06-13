20 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in New Bern, NC
New Bern is the birthplace of Pepsi Cola, so if you're a Coca Cola fan... take a hike!
A New Bern resident himself, Nicholas Sparks used this town as the setting of his novel The Notebook. In eastern North Carolina along the state's Inner Banks, New Bern sits on the spot where the Trent and Neuse rivers meet. Originally a Native American community, it was settled in the early 1700s by Swiss immigrants who named the town after the Swiss capital of Bern. The second-oldest North Carolina town, it briefly served as the state's capital in the founding years when the capital rotated among many of the cities. Tryon Palace was the state capitol building during this time. While it burned down in the 1790s, an exact replica was built at the same location, and it's now a popular tourist attraction and historic site. Early on in the Civil War, the Battle of New Bern was fought, with the town being under Union control until the end of the war. Today, the city has a population of about 30,000. See more
Finding an apartment in New Bern that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.