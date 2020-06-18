120 Blackheath Drive

Amenities

Available 8/7/2020Beautiful home in the desirable golf community of Carolina Pines will welcome you home to a large living room with high ceilings, fan and gas fireplace. The living room also opens up to an equipped kitchen that will offer you a Fridge, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher and Microwave. There is a nice breakfast bar for extra setting along with an eat-in side that is perfect for family suppers and for kids to sit and do home-work while you prep the meal. The ample size master suite has a great walk-in closet and private bath with separate shower/tub and separate sinks. FROG upstairs can be used for a 4th bedroom and/or playroom/study. Back patio is the perfect space to host BBQ's for family and friends. Pets are Negotiable.Our Utility & Maintenance Reduction program makes it as easy as possible by having the exact filters your home needs delivered every 60 days. You'll enjoy saving up to 15% on monthly heating & cooling bills, improved indoor air quality, and reduce your liability by simply changing it when it arrives on your doorstep. By applying, the Resident understands and agrees to auto-enrollment in the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program as a bonus amenity included in the total monthly rental payment.