All apartments in Neuse Forest
Find more places like 120 Blackheath Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Neuse Forest, NC
/
120 Blackheath Drive
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM

120 Blackheath Drive

120 Blackheath Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

120 Blackheath Drive, Neuse Forest, NC 28560
Carolina Pines

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
Available 8/7/2020Beautiful home in the desirable golf community of Carolina Pines will welcome you home to a large living room with high ceilings, fan and gas fireplace. The living room also opens up to an equipped kitchen that will offer you a Fridge, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher and Microwave. There is a nice breakfast bar for extra setting along with an eat-in side that is perfect for family suppers and for kids to sit and do home-work while you prep the meal. The ample size master suite has a great walk-in closet and private bath with separate shower/tub and separate sinks. FROG upstairs can be used for a 4th bedroom and/or playroom/study. Back patio is the perfect space to host BBQ's for family and friends. Pets are Negotiable.Our Utility & Maintenance Reduction program makes it as easy as possible by having the exact filters your home needs delivered every 60 days. You'll enjoy saving up to 15% on monthly heating & cooling bills, improved indoor air quality, and reduce your liability by simply changing it when it arrives on your doorstep. By applying, the Resident understands and agrees to auto-enrollment in the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program as a bonus amenity included in the total monthly rental payment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 Blackheath Drive have any available units?
120 Blackheath Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Neuse Forest, NC.
What amenities does 120 Blackheath Drive have?
Some of 120 Blackheath Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 Blackheath Drive currently offering any rent specials?
120 Blackheath Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 Blackheath Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 120 Blackheath Drive is pet friendly.
Does 120 Blackheath Drive offer parking?
Yes, 120 Blackheath Drive does offer parking.
Does 120 Blackheath Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120 Blackheath Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 Blackheath Drive have a pool?
No, 120 Blackheath Drive does not have a pool.
Does 120 Blackheath Drive have accessible units?
No, 120 Blackheath Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 120 Blackheath Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 120 Blackheath Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 120 Blackheath Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 120 Blackheath Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Greenville, NCJacksonville, NCNew Bern, NCSneads Ferry, NCBeaufort, NCWinterville, NC
Newport, NCWashington, NCPiney Green, NCHavelock, NCEmerald Isle, NCJames City, NC
Swansboro, NCRiver Bend, NCMorehead City, NCFairfield Harbour, NCHalf Moon, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Craven Community CollegePitt Community College
East Carolina University