3309 Bridges Street

Amenities

w/d hookup parking recently renovated ceiling fan business center microwave

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan microwave refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities business center parking

MOVE-IN-READY, clean, freshly painted and spacious first-floor unit conveniently located in Morehead City off Bridges Ext. The unit features two bedrooms, one full bathroom, a spacious living room, and an eat-in dining area in the kitchen. There is a new vinyl flooring in the kitchen and carpet in the living room and the bedrooms. Recent updates include brand new kitchen cabinets, appliances, new flooring, and paint throughout. This unit has large closets and large laundry/storage room with washer and dryer hookup. A very convenient location with shopping plazas, hospital, schools, business centers, and churches are within a short distance. One minute drive to Carteret General Hospital, 10-minute drive to Crystal Coast beaches, and 20 minutes to Cherry Point military base. No smoking and no pets. The monthly rent is $900 plus a security deposit of $1350. Utilities are not included in the rental price. Call today for more info!