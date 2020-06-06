All apartments in Morehead City
Last updated June 6 2020 at 10:23 AM

3309 Bridges Street

3309 Bridges Street · (252) 269-2893
Location

3309 Bridges Street, Morehead City, NC 28557

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit C15 · Avail. now

$900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 836 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
business center
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
parking
MOVE-IN-READY, clean, freshly painted and spacious first-floor unit conveniently located in Morehead City off Bridges Ext. The unit features two bedrooms, one full bathroom, a spacious living room, and an eat-in dining area in the kitchen. There is a new vinyl flooring in the kitchen and carpet in the living room and the bedrooms. Recent updates include brand new kitchen cabinets, appliances, new flooring, and paint throughout. This unit has large closets and large laundry/storage room with washer and dryer hookup. A very convenient location with shopping plazas, hospital, schools, business centers, and churches are within a short distance. One minute drive to Carteret General Hospital, 10-minute drive to Crystal Coast beaches, and 20 minutes to Cherry Point military base. No smoking and no pets. The monthly rent is $900 plus a security deposit of $1350. Utilities are not included in the rental price. Call today for more info!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3309 Bridges Street have any available units?
3309 Bridges Street has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3309 Bridges Street have?
Some of 3309 Bridges Street's amenities include w/d hookup, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3309 Bridges Street currently offering any rent specials?
3309 Bridges Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3309 Bridges Street pet-friendly?
No, 3309 Bridges Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Morehead City.
Does 3309 Bridges Street offer parking?
Yes, 3309 Bridges Street does offer parking.
Does 3309 Bridges Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3309 Bridges Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3309 Bridges Street have a pool?
No, 3309 Bridges Street does not have a pool.
Does 3309 Bridges Street have accessible units?
No, 3309 Bridges Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3309 Bridges Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3309 Bridges Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3309 Bridges Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3309 Bridges Street does not have units with air conditioning.
