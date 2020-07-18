All apartments in Moore County
Find more places like 315 Dogwood Landing - 25.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Moore County, NC
/
315 Dogwood Landing - 25
Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:51 AM

315 Dogwood Landing - 25

315 Dogwood Landing · (910) 245-8683
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

315 Dogwood Landing, Moore County, NC 28394

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath townhouse with bonus room. This two-level spacious townhome comes equipped with plenty of storage, 1car garage, garden tub, and a deck perfect for entertaining.

small pets allowed $250 nonrefundable fee

SPECIAL: MOVE IN BY JUNE 2020 AND RECIEVE 1ST MONTH RENT FREE
Exceptional updates and a perfect location; sitting at the end of a private cul-de-sac overlooking the water. Located in the private gated community of Woodlake Country Club. Offering peace of mind with 24-hour security gated community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 315 Dogwood Landing - 25 have any available units?
315 Dogwood Landing - 25 has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 315 Dogwood Landing - 25 have?
Some of 315 Dogwood Landing - 25's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 315 Dogwood Landing - 25 currently offering any rent specials?
315 Dogwood Landing - 25 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 Dogwood Landing - 25 pet-friendly?
No, 315 Dogwood Landing - 25 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Moore County.
Does 315 Dogwood Landing - 25 offer parking?
Yes, 315 Dogwood Landing - 25 offers parking.
Does 315 Dogwood Landing - 25 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 315 Dogwood Landing - 25 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 Dogwood Landing - 25 have a pool?
Yes, 315 Dogwood Landing - 25 has a pool.
Does 315 Dogwood Landing - 25 have accessible units?
No, 315 Dogwood Landing - 25 does not have accessible units.
Does 315 Dogwood Landing - 25 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 315 Dogwood Landing - 25 has units with dishwashers.
Does 315 Dogwood Landing - 25 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 315 Dogwood Landing - 25 has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 315 Dogwood Landing - 25?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Tyler's Ridge at Sandhills
500 Moonseed Ln
Southern Pines, NC 28327
The Legends at Morganton Park
500 Legends Dr
Southern Pines, NC 28387

Similar Pages

Orange County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCDurham, NCGreensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCConcord, NCHigh Point, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NCBurlington, NC
Wake Forest, NCCarrboro, NCGarner, NCKernersville, NCHolly Springs, NCClayton, NCSanford, NCCarthage, NCPinehurst, NCSouthern Pines, NCSpring Lake, NCRockfish, NC
Raeford, NCHope Mills, NCAsheboro, NCLaurinburg, NCLillington, NCFuquay-Varina, NCLumberton, NCAlbemarle, NCThomasville, NCDunn, NCJamestown, NCGraham, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Guilford CollegeFayetteville Technical Community College
Fayetteville State UniversityForsyth Technical Community College
High Point University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity