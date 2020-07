Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Immaculately kept, bright and beautiful home for rent in the desirable Highland Trails neighborhood! WALKING DISTANCE TO THE LAKE! This home has tons of storage; large yard; and details you will love. Formal entry leading to office on the left. 4 total bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms PLUS office; with 3/4 bedrooms downstairs. Open concept floor plan with granite in kitchen, bar top and breakfast nook; leading to the living room with gas burning fireplace and sliding doors to private and large yard. Master on opposite end for privacy; featuring double vanity sink; walk in master closet. Bedrooms 2 and 3 with full bathroom in between. Living room sliding doors open to freshly stained back deck!