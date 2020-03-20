All apartments in Monroe
Last updated March 20 2020 at 8:59 PM

4120 Waxwood Drive

4120 Waxwood Dr · No Longer Available
Location

4120 Waxwood Dr, Monroe, NC 28110

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 4 bedroom home located in Monroe, NC. Waxwood is located in Hamilton Place which is a quiet, established area with large lots. Inside the home, hardwood floors adorn the first level. The chef's kitchen opens nicely into the grand living room and dining beyond. The office and master suite are also located on the main level. Upstairs there are three additional bedrooms, all great size. The yard is open and large. 2 car garage complete this home. Call today to schedule your appointment.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4120 Waxwood Drive have any available units?
4120 Waxwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monroe, NC.
Is 4120 Waxwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4120 Waxwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4120 Waxwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4120 Waxwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monroe.
Does 4120 Waxwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4120 Waxwood Drive offers parking.
Does 4120 Waxwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4120 Waxwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4120 Waxwood Drive have a pool?
No, 4120 Waxwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4120 Waxwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 4120 Waxwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4120 Waxwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4120 Waxwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4120 Waxwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4120 Waxwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

