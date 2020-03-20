4120 Waxwood Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious 4 bedroom home located in Monroe, NC. Waxwood is located in Hamilton Place which is a quiet, established area with large lots. Inside the home, hardwood floors adorn the first level. The chef's kitchen opens nicely into the grand living room and dining beyond. The office and master suite are also located on the main level. Upstairs there are three additional bedrooms, all great size. The yard is open and large. 2 car garage complete this home. Call today to schedule your appointment.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.