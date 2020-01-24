All apartments in Monroe
Location

2908 Earlymist Court, Monroe, NC 28110

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1523 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This home is like new on the inside! Beautiful wood flooring in the living room along with a gas log fireplace, kitchen has lots of counter space with brand new stainless steel appliances, kitchen also has an eat-in area, separate dining room with wood flooring, half bath on first floor as well. All bedrooms are located on the second floor, good size master bedroom with on-suite, generous size secondary bedrooms with hall bathroom. The back of the home has a sun-room with it's own AC unit for year-round enjoyment! This home features a 2-car attached garage and fenced in back yard with storage building.

**Applications can be found on our website at www.CharlottePM.com Anyone living in the home over the age of 18 years old must fill out separate application.**

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2908 Earlymist Court have any available units?
2908 Earlymist Court has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2908 Earlymist Court have?
Some of 2908 Earlymist Court's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2908 Earlymist Court currently offering any rent specials?
2908 Earlymist Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2908 Earlymist Court pet-friendly?
No, 2908 Earlymist Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monroe.
Does 2908 Earlymist Court offer parking?
Yes, 2908 Earlymist Court does offer parking.
Does 2908 Earlymist Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2908 Earlymist Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2908 Earlymist Court have a pool?
No, 2908 Earlymist Court does not have a pool.
Does 2908 Earlymist Court have accessible units?
No, 2908 Earlymist Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2908 Earlymist Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2908 Earlymist Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2908 Earlymist Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2908 Earlymist Court has units with air conditioning.
