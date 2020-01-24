2908 Earlymist Court

Amenities
This home is like new on the inside! Beautiful wood flooring in the living room along with a gas log fireplace, kitchen has lots of counter space with brand new stainless steel appliances, kitchen also has an eat-in area, separate dining room with wood flooring, half bath on first floor as well. All bedrooms are located on the second floor, good size master bedroom with on-suite, generous size secondary bedrooms with hall bathroom. The back of the home has a sun-room with it's own AC unit for year-round enjoyment! This home features a 2-car attached garage and fenced in back yard with storage building.
**Applications can be found on our website at www.CharlottePM.com Anyone living in the home over the age of 18 years old must fill out separate application.**
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.