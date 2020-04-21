All apartments in Monroe
Monroe, NC
2824 Hopeton Court
Location

2824 Hopeton Court, Monroe, NC 28110

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful 3 bed 2.5 bath townhome with loft. 2106 sq ft. Master bedroom and bath downstairs. Designer finishes and upgrades. HW flooring, ceramic tile, stainless steel appliances, upgraded cabinets and more. Conveniently located close to I 485 and major shopping. Community offers pool. Water, lawn and trash included in rent. No pets. No smoking.
Available NOW!!!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,425, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,425
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2824 Hopeton Court have any available units?
2824 Hopeton Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monroe, NC.
What amenities does 2824 Hopeton Court have?
Some of 2824 Hopeton Court's amenities include recently renovated, stainless steel, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2824 Hopeton Court currently offering any rent specials?
2824 Hopeton Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2824 Hopeton Court pet-friendly?
No, 2824 Hopeton Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monroe.
Does 2824 Hopeton Court offer parking?
No, 2824 Hopeton Court does not offer parking.
Does 2824 Hopeton Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2824 Hopeton Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2824 Hopeton Court have a pool?
Yes, 2824 Hopeton Court has a pool.
Does 2824 Hopeton Court have accessible units?
No, 2824 Hopeton Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2824 Hopeton Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2824 Hopeton Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2824 Hopeton Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2824 Hopeton Court does not have units with air conditioning.

