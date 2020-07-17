All apartments in Minnesott Beach
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

1129 Bennett Rd 2B

1129 Bennett Road · (252) 571-7298
Location

1129 Bennett Road, Minnesott Beach, NC 28510

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2B · Avail. now

$1,600

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1900 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
garage
Bennett Landing 2B - Property Id: 305525

If you want relaxation, feel the breeze on your face and listen to the water lapping on the shore..This is the place for you...
Open floor plan townhome overlooking the Neuse River. Beautiful water views from both balconies to watch dolphins at play and the sailboats glide by.This 3 bedroom and 2 and 1/2 bath home has an office/Den space off the living room, an elevator to all 3 floors, washer, dryer, Stainless Steel kitchen appliances (microwave, range and a full size refrigerator). (2) 1 car garages with some storage space in between.
Location is just across the Neuse from Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point and about 40 minutes from the City of New Bern.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1129-bennett-rd-minnesott-beach-nc-unit-2b/305525
Property Id 305525

(RLNE5959796)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1129 Bennett Rd 2B have any available units?
1129 Bennett Rd 2B has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1129 Bennett Rd 2B have?
Some of 1129 Bennett Rd 2B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1129 Bennett Rd 2B currently offering any rent specials?
1129 Bennett Rd 2B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1129 Bennett Rd 2B pet-friendly?
Yes, 1129 Bennett Rd 2B is pet friendly.
Does 1129 Bennett Rd 2B offer parking?
Yes, 1129 Bennett Rd 2B offers parking.
Does 1129 Bennett Rd 2B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1129 Bennett Rd 2B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1129 Bennett Rd 2B have a pool?
No, 1129 Bennett Rd 2B does not have a pool.
Does 1129 Bennett Rd 2B have accessible units?
No, 1129 Bennett Rd 2B does not have accessible units.
Does 1129 Bennett Rd 2B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1129 Bennett Rd 2B has units with dishwashers.
Does 1129 Bennett Rd 2B have units with air conditioning?
No, 1129 Bennett Rd 2B does not have units with air conditioning.
