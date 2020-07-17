1129 Bennett Rd 2B

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator parking garage

Bennett Landing 2B - Property Id: 305525



If you want relaxation, feel the breeze on your face and listen to the water lapping on the shore..This is the place for you...

Open floor plan townhome overlooking the Neuse River. Beautiful water views from both balconies to watch dolphins at play and the sailboats glide by.This 3 bedroom and 2 and 1/2 bath home has an office/Den space off the living room, an elevator to all 3 floors, washer, dryer, Stainless Steel kitchen appliances (microwave, range and a full size refrigerator). (2) 1 car garages with some storage space in between.

Location is just across the Neuse from Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point and about 40 minutes from the City of New Bern.

