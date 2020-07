Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher

current tenants rental end March 31. house room color is nurture make appointment to see house.

Beautiful brick house with 3 bedroom and 2 full bath room,laminate installed in whole floor , a large dining area and a large family room, large game or study room. A pond could be viewed from glass door in dining area. large yard. Very nice and quiet neighborhood .



application fee $65/adult No smoking. No pets please.

Copy of continue two pay check stub.

Copy of diver license and SSN# card.